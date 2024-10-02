Pickleball facility planned in southwest Carmel

A new pickleball facility is planned in southwest Carmel.

3rd Shot Pickleball received approval from a Carmel Plan Commission committee Oct. 1 to renovate half of an industrial building at 4400 W. 96th St. to include 15 courts, concessions and a lounge area. Plans also include restriping a dock area at the rear of the building to add 14 parking spots and paving a nearby grassy area to add 30 parking spaces.

A private investment group owns 3rd Shot Pickleball, which operates two locations in Colorado and is developing locations in Reno and Evansville. Zionsville resident Rick Witsken, co-founder of the National Pickleball League and two-time IHSAA tennis champion for Carmel High School, is part of the team working to launch the Carmel facility.

3rd Shot Pickleball is set to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It will offer league play, tournaments and rental opportunities. The facility will be open to the public and offer memberships.

Other amenities planned for the site include two conference rooms and other activities, such as corn hole and table tennis. In addition to concessions, beer and wine will be sold.

Learn more about 3rd Shot Pickleball at 3rdshotpickleball.com.