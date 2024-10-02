Hullinger, Steele sees Westfield Washington School Board District 3 seat

Matthew Hullinger is challenging incumbent Carl “Mike” Steele for one open seat for Westfield Washington School Board District 3. Current in Westfield asked the candidates the following questions about issues directly affecting WWS, one of the fastest growing school districts in the nation.

Why do you want to run for school board?

Hullinger — I would not necessarily say I wanted to run but felt like I had to. I strongly disagree with some of the decisions the school board has made in the last three or so years. I do not believe those decisions have benefited the community.

Steele — I want to continue helping the Westfield Washington Schools with their growth and help with the community and its growth. Giving students more opportunities and a chance at success.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

Hullinger — As someone who has worked in management for a number of years, I have experience dealing with budgets, revenue, expenses, etc. I feel this would be a great asset to the school board.

Steele — I don’t know what my opponent is running on, but this is my resume: Over 30 years as a substitute teacher for Westfield Washington Schools; over 35 years of coaching wrestling and football at Westfield Middle School; over 31 years on the Indianapolis Fire Department; four years serving on the Westfield Washington School Board (served as secretary, currently vice president); very involved in the planning for the Destination Westfield Projects; a 1984 graduate of Westfield Washington School, when there was only one high school, one middle school and one elementary; (father of) three children that have graduated from Westfield Washington Schools.

What top three school-related issues is your campaign focused on?

Hullinger — The top three issues in my campaign are: A) Getting rid of wasteful spending; B) greatly reducing and/or completely getting rid of the referendum; and C) investing in a better curriculum to improve education and test scores

Steele — Not to prioritize: One of the issues is to keep Fiscal responsibility while managing a rapidly growing district. Last year we graduated around 650 students, going forward we will be graduating over 700 students.

Another top three school related issue would be Class size and keeping up with space and teachers. Westfield Washington Schools has seen an enrollment increase of over 1,600 students in the past four years. This growth has required us to expand both our staff and building capacity to better support the students. I am proud to have helped secure the funding for two new elementary schools, another new middle school and a new transportation center. (that we share fuel cost with the city, giving us better buying power).

Another top three focus is setting up additional opportunities for students to further their education, setting up a career center for a number of opportunities, welding, auto mechanics, taking college courses such as teaching, nursing, firefighting 1 and some basic BLS/EMT.

The WWS “Destination Westfield” strategic plan is focused on supporting growth in the district, which is one of the fastest growing school districts in the country. What are your views on how to support growth, both in operations and education?

Hullinger — I mostly support the Destination Westfield strategic plan. The school district is growing rapidly, and more elementary schools and another middle school are necessary. However, we need to make sure we are making smart investments/decisions when it comes to growing the district. We need to make sure we are doing what is best to improve education and not just wasting money by spending millions of dollars on bright shiny objects such as state of the art sports facilities.

Steele – As our district continues to grow, operational needs have extended beyond the classroom. For instance, our transportation facility has outgrown its current space. The new transportation center will serve as a permanent solution to support the district’s future growth and expansions.

We also want to provide high quality education by continuing to prioritize and maintaining small class sizes and provide support systems for our students. The community’s approval of the operating referendum allows us to meet these goals by keeping the class sizes small and offsetting operational costs.

As a rapidly growing district, we must also continue to advocate for state funding that aligns with our rapidly increasing needs. The implementation of Destination Westfield has positioned the board to prepare for current and future growth while ensuring high-quality education that meets the community’s expectations.

What do you think is the best way to address learning loss following the COVID-19 pandemic?

Hullinger — Every student is different so there is not a one solution fits all fix. However, many students seem to respond well to extra tutoring and when teachers and parents work together to improve the child’s education.

Steele — We identify the students that have some learning loss and work with them in a small group setting and as individuals to get them up to speed.

For those who cannot attend or watch meetings, how will you keep the public informed on activities approved by the board of education?

Hullinger — I will do my utmost best to keep everyone informed. They would be able to email me and ask for information on what was done during the school board meeting. On my Facebook page, I would post the minutes to the meeting, a link to where everyone could go watch the meeting on their own time, as well as a summary of what occurred during the meeting.

Steele — Our meetings are live streamed and recorded so they can be found on our website, www.wws.k12.in.us/about-us/school-board and if you Google Westfield Washington Schools board you can find it.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Hullinger — I am a lifelong Hoosier. I have lived in central Indiana for almost two decades now. I graduated from Westfield High School in 2008. I moved back to Westfield in 2018 and have lived here since. I have a son who is currently attending school in the district.

Steele – I have been involved in Westfield Washington Schools as a substitute teacher, as a coach and a school board member and that I care about the students and the future of the schools. I will also remain responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of our community.