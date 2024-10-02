Grand Funk Railroad stops at Palladium

Grand Funk Railroad burst on the music scene in 1969. In 1971, it sold out Shea Stadium in New York City in 72 hours, breaking the box office record of The Beatles.

Now, more than 50 years later, the band is still going.

“I never dreamed I would be doing it in my 70s with grandkids,” said Don Brewer, one of two original members still with the band along with bassist Mel Schacher. “I feel blessed. It’s been an amazing life. I get out on stage and start singing ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ and I look at the audience and sometimes it’s grandchildren, children, parents and grandparents and they are all singing along to the song.”

Grand Funk Railroad will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The band is using the tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Gold-selling single, “The Loco-Motion.”

Brewer, 76, is a drummer/vocalist.

“It’s the love of doing it,” he said. “What else am I going to do at this particular time in my life? If I can do what I’ve loved doing all my life, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The band typically plays concert halls and casinos, but sometimes appears before much larger crowds at festivals, Brewer said.

Grand Funk Railroad opened for Bob Seger in 2017 at Ruoff Musical Center in Noblesville and appeared at the Indiana State Fair in 2018.

“We do three or four shows a month usually,” Brewer said. “We’re not like the guys that get on the bus and do 100 shows. We’re kind of weekend warriors. We fly out, play Friday and Saturday, and fly home.”

Brewer wrote “We’re an American Band,” the band’s No. 1 single in 1973.

“This particular reincarnation of the band has been together for 24 years,” Brewer said. “The guys have been writing. We play some new songs in the show, not a lot of them, but a few of them. Over the years, we have a lot of songs that have come and gone in the show. Eventually, we might not do a compilation (album), but our focus is really on being a live band.”

One of the band members is Max Carl, who performs “Second Chance,” a hit he co-wrote when he was with 38 Special.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.