Elementary students learn entrepreneurship skills

Students at Stony Creek Elementary School are discovering what it takes to run a successful business with the help of the school’s Mustang Mall.

Presented each spring, Mustang Mall is a project-based learning solution to help fourth-grade students meet economic learning requirements. The initiative was spotlighted at the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 17.

Fourth-grade teacher Molly Broviak said the project has motivated students to remain engaged with the economics unit.

“(It was created to be) a hands-on, interactive experience for the kids where they (create) their own businesses and (become) entrepreneurs,” Broviak said.

Student teams develop business plans, manage finances and advertise their products. Profits from the items they sell are used for — or donated to — Stony Creek projects.

One group of students who are now fifth-graders, Jamison Koepfer, Marshall Gonzales and Michael Speek, created their brand Sports Pennant Bros for Mustang Mall in May.

The boys made pennants to sell for $2 each and created a commercial and posters to advertise their product. Speek said the price point was chosen to make pennants affordable but still bring in a profit.

“We wanted it to be where we would be able to make a good amount of profit but also not have it be super cheap or too expensive,” Speek said. “We all agreed on $2 for one pennant, and we just wanted it to be affordable for all of the customers.”

Koepfer said it was a learning experience as they discovered which pennant designs were most popular and what they should have made more of.

“(Our most popular sellers) were probably IU or Chiefs,” Koepfer said. “We were trying to make up something that wasn’t (done) last year and that was new.”

Twenty-four companies created by students at the 2024 Mustang Mall raised a combined $3,000. The top two items the fourth-graders put funds toward were a wall mural inside Stony Creek and a recess box with a lock filled with new recess equipment.