Carmel city councilors question size of marketing budget request 

After taking office Jan. 1, one of Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s first organizational changes to city staffing included separating the Community Relations and Economic Development Department into two offices. Now, the city has separate leaders and teams in the Marketing and Community Relations Department (also known as MAC) and the Economic Development Department.

So, several city councilors had questions during Sept. 25 and 26 workshops reviewing the proposed 2025 city budget about why MAC – which no longer oversees economic development – is requesting more funds than the combined department sought in 2024.

The Community Relations and Economic Development Department requested $4.9 million for 2024, and MAC is seeking $5.1 million for 2025. The Economic Development Department is proposing a $730,000 budget for 2025.

Among MAC’s budget requests includes adding four positions (a marketing project manager, social media content analyst, community education coordinator and PR/communications generalist), $100,000 for a new Palladiscope show and $95,500 for professional development. It also includes several sponsorships, including $100,000 for the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, $50,000 for PrimeLife Enrichment, $77,960 for the Carmel Clay Historical Society and $35,000 for the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability.

Councilor Rich Taylor questioned whether some of the MAC funding requests were more important than other city functions, such as hiring more police officers and maintaining streets, especially as the council is considering a new tax to support road improvements.

“We’re talking here of needs versus wants for our taxpayers,” Taylor said. “Maybe there needs to be a plan to be able to continue to grow (MAC), but this level of growth year over year – I’m struggling to wrap my head around the cost versus benefit.”

Rebecca Carl, chief of staff for the city of Carmel, acknowledged that marketing can be seen as costly but that it is intended to drive revenue to the city.

“If we brought in 1,000 or more people (to an event), and we know that each person spends about $110, that’s another $100,000 to our small businesses and our Main Street,” said Carl, who previously served as MAC director. “So, it’s a long-term investment. And I’m certainly willing to say I believe we can bring in additional revenue to offset the cost of what we’re asking.”

In addition, some councilors took issue with budget requests related to the city’s rebranding initiative – such as $80,000 to rebrand police vehicles – being spread over various department budgets rather than consolidated in the MAC budget.

Councilor Matt Snyder questioned the need for rebranding and why the council was not more involved early in the process.

Kelly Douglas, the city’s director of marketing and community relations, said the rebrand and its associated costs align with Carmel’s mission and reputation of being “the best.” With dozens of logos, Douglas said the city has “mismanaged” its brand.

“It looks disorganized, and that is not Carmel’s brand. We are a well-built city. We have infrastructure that is well-planned,” Douglas said. “When you look at us from the outside, from a branding perspective, we kind of look like a hot mess. So, that is what we’re trying to organize here, what reflects the careful planning of our city that we’ve had for decades.”

In its 2025 budget, the Economic Development Department is requesting $60,000 to match a potential grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help design a toolkit to allow future development to have access to international design principles; $70,000 for the Carmel Bounce Back initiative to incentivize young former city or county residents to return; and $105,000 for data generation and analysis.

The proposed 2025 budget will be introduced at the Oct. 7 city council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at Carmel City Hall. The council will conduct a public hearing on the budget. Learn more about the proposed 2025 budget at carmel.in.gov/government/ departments-services/finance/ city-budget.

‘Nobody asked the businesses’

The City of Carmel’s Marketing and Communications Department is responsible for planning and executing many city events, and Kelly Douglas, the department’s director, said her team is evaluating each one to determine if and how they should change or continue.

Councilor Adam Aasen, whose family previously owned a restaurant on Main Street, urged the city to gather more feedback from business owners operating near major events. While festivals like Art of Wine are celebrated for bringing crowds to downtown Carmel, Aasen said it was his least favorite event as a restaurant owner, as temporary food vendors stationed outside his door, regular customers had more difficulty reaching the business because of road closures and the event schedule compressed peak dining times.

“Nobody asked the businesses, ‘Do you like this event? Was this helpful? What could be done better?’” Aasen said. “The Christkindlmarkt, it’s good for certain businesses, but it killed our business, because everyone was at the Christkindlmarkt. Nights that would’ve been busy for us, business was sucked away to go to the Christkindlmarkt, because that’s where everybody was instead of what they would normally be doing.”