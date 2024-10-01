Meet the Hamilton County Council at-large candidates

Republicans Sue Maki, Brad Beaver and Steve Nation, all incumbents, and Democrat Keely Gladieux are running for the three at-large positions on the Hamilton County Council in the Nov. 5 election.

The candidates recently answered the following questions from Current. Gladieux did not submit answers to the Q&A.

Why do you want to run for this office?

Maki: I am running for re-election as I plan to continue to work for our residents. I have lived here for 36 years, and I have seen the tremendous growth and economic success that we have achieved. This growth must be managed properly so we continue to have vital commerce, community amenities and low taxes.

Beaver: To continue to serve the residents of Hamilton County in a fiscally conservative manner.

Nation: Whether as prosecutor, as judge or now as a councilman, I have been passionate about handling issues locally to make government better, not bigger. I want to continue to protect and help build a better life for the people here in Hamilton County, allowing everyone to reach their full potential.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

Maki: After graduating from the Hamilton County Leadership Academy in 1999, I served on a variety of boards and commissions. My leadership roles include past president of the Hamilton County Tourism Commission, Rotary, PTO and the Solid Waste Board. I currently serve on the board of Invest Hamilton County. I am finishing my first term on county council where I am currently serving as vice president.

Beaver: My years of experience on the county council and track record of conservative policies.

Nation: I am proud of the work my fellow councilors, commissioners and I have accomplished. Representing Hamilton County, I serve through honesty, accountability and impactful governing, ensuring clarity and transparency. I am proud of the conception, execution and growth of the Hamilton County Youth Assistance Programs and the Pursuit Institute.

What are your top three campaign issues?

Maki: My philosophy is that public safety is the bedrock of government service. Transportation/infrastructure is second, and economic development is third. Economic development is managed by planning for infrastructure investments and protecting our natural resources, such as water availability. We also must invest in community amenities like parks and trails that make our county desirable.

Beaver: Infrastructure, roads and bridges, and quality of life.

Nation: First, public safety should continue to be trained and prepared to protect Hamilton County residents to the highest level. Next, we need a comprehensive mental health plan that serves all residents. Finally, I am committed to fostering collaboration to ensure all governmental entities are effectively working to serve our residents.

What skills and experience do you have that would be beneficial to you as a council member?

Maki: In addition to my current role as a county councilor, my previous professional experience includes 18 years in the insurance industry. I worked for the City of Carmel Utilities for 15 years, retiring in 2022 to devote my time to county council work. I earned an MBA from Anderson University and graduated with high honors.

Beaver: I am a lifelong resident of Hamilton County who has run a small business in Noblesville for over 40 years.

Nation: Having dedicated the better part of my life to public service, I have always been clear and transparent with my vision. In my first term, I have served the county through honesty, accountability and impactful governing. I took tangible actions to fulfill the commitments I made, and I delivered.

We live in an increasingly polarized and politically divided state and nation. How will you work to lead and better all Hoosiers – whether they support you or not?

Maki: I have always worked well with individuals with different perspectives. I understand that I represent all residents of Hamilton County and not just the individuals who voted for me. My voting record and correspondence and phone call responses are evidence of that.

Beaver: By continuing to focus on making Hamilton County a great place to work and raise a family.

Nation: One pillar of my campaign is collaboration. I believe experts, leaders and individuals providing various services should come together to creatively come up with solutions, regardless of political affiliation. By fostering this collaboration, we can better serve the residents of Hamilton County.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in Hamilton County?

Maki: Hamilton County government operates with full transparency. Our meetings are livestreamed and available to view afterwards. I am involved in many different organizations around the county, and I attend community events whenever possible. I do this in part to learn and understand what is important to our residents so that I can support what matters to them.

Beaver: All county council meetings are live streamed. Residents of Hamilton County can stay informed of the decisions and current topics facing the council by viewing the monthly meetings.

Nation: Going back to the ideal of collaboration, I believe every voice should be represented at the table. Through working together and approaching a topic from different viewpoints, we can best serve our fellow residents. I’m always available to listen to someone’s thoughts, and council meetings are open to the public.

Some people say that we have traffic problems. What do you think? How would you mitigate those concerns or change the situation?

Maki: Economic growth brings a growth in traffic. Our county works proactively to manage the traffic that growth brings. Transportation infrastructure is an important part of the equation. The county proactively works with the state and municipalities to plan and expand roadways and bridges to handle the increased traffic.

Beaver: Hamilton County has seen a 10 percent increase in population. We have to continue to improve roads, bridges and thoroughfares in order to manage the traffic. There are state, city and county projects going on at all times. We are working to improve communication amongst each other to help maintain a steady traffic flow throughout the county.

Nation: Most traffic problems are the result of varying government entities attempting road construction projects at the same time; this is the case due to Indiana’s less-than-predictable weather. Though it is less than ideal, in the end, the improvements are being made to best serve our drivers and pedestrians alike.

What’s more important for the county right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing existing homes and storefronts?

Maki: Historic preservation has always been a passion of mine, but I recognize that may not always be possible or in the best interests of our community. We should strive to maintain our historic structures whenever possible, but investment in quality housing and commercial development is necessary for a growing county like ours.

Beaver: The county council’s main responsibility is being the fiscal body of the county; we really have no jurisdiction over building homes or rehabbing homes/buildings.

Nation: A good balance of both is the most important, while ensuring free market enterprises are not burdened. It comes down to the economics of any project: what makes most fiscal and financial sense to both the county – as a steward of your tax dollars – and the builder?

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Maki: During my first term in office, Hamilton County achieved a AAA bond rating. This came with a balance of sufficient account reserves, responsible debt levels and having a proactive strategic plan for our spending and borrowing. I am committed to invest our county resources so that we can continue and advance the quality of life that makes Hamilton County a desirable place to live and work.

Beaver: I was born and raised in Hamilton County as well as raising my own family here. I enjoy serving the residents of Hamilton County on the council and I do my best to represent the best interest of my constituents. During times of high inflation I will do my best to not raise the county’s portion of income tax.

Nation: As I have demonstrated previously, I will continue to fulfill my commitments and deliver on my promises. Although several impactful projects have been completed in my first term, there is more work to be done, and I am excited to work for my fellow Hamilton County residents if elected again.