Blake Shelton concert set at Fishers Event Center

Country star Blake Shelton will perform March 29, 2025 at the new Fishers Event Center. Tickets go on sale this Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at FishersEventCenter.com.

As one of the genre’s chief ambassadors, Shelton has been delivering country music to a diverse audience for more than 20 years. In that time, he has accumulated 28 No. 1 singles, sold nearly 15 million album equivalents and earned upwards of 12.5 billion global streams. Shelton has received myriad awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs, and six People’s Choice.

As an original coach on the Emmy Award-winning television show “The Voice,” Shelton brought a steady diet of current and classic country music to the NBC primetime audience. After 23 seasons and nine championships, he stepped away from the show in May of 2023.

A dedicated humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks, the OK POP Museum, and more in his home state of Oklahoma and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.