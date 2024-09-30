Indy Opera joins in CSO concert

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Anne Marie Chastain has made it a priority to collaborate with a variety of arts organizations.

That was music to the ears of Indianapolis Opera General Director David Starkey, who has wanted to partner with CSO for several years.

Soloists Jake Surzyn, Will Upham, Rachel Purvis and Lyndsay Moy will represent Indianapolis Opera in Carmel Symphony’s “Beethoven Symphony No. 9” concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. The soloists will perform on “Ode to Joy.”

Damien Geter is the guest conductor.

“Damien is a very substantial bass baritone,” Starkey said. “But he’s also developed three operas that have been premiered. His latest one, ‘Apollo,’ just premiered at Des Moines Opera this past summer and he’s doing conducting. He has significantly elevated his artistic portfolio.”

Starkey said Geter sang with Indianapolis Opera when he taught at University High School in Carmel.

“It’s great we are able to do a collaborative project with Damien, make our debut with Carmel Symphony with our four soloists, but we are taking it a step further with providing our Opera chorus of 25 professional singers,” Starkey said.

There also will be 25 singers from Ball State University under the direction of Cara Chowning, Indianapolis Opera’s choral director.

Starkey and Geter will take part in a pre-concert talk from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Indianapolis Opera is celebrating its 50th season. CSO will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2026.

The Opera Cabaret at Union 50 in Indianapolis is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 9. The fundraiser features Latin jazz duo Pavel & Direct Contact with Leah Crane and Pavel Polanco-Safadit.

For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.and indyopera.org.