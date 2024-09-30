Hamilton County Commissioners consider Baker’s Corner development

A crossroads of Hamilton County north of Westfield and east of Sheridan has been eyed by Hamilton County Commissioners for a housing development opportunity.

County Commissioners Mark Heirbrandt, Christine Altman and Steve Dillinger discussed the potential development during a town hall meeting Sept. 19 at Sheridan High School.

Heirbrandt said the housing development is part of the county’s comprehensive plan, specifically development of the U.S. 31 corridor.

Planning for a housing development at Baker’s Corner — a small residential area at 236th Street and Dunbar Road — began when the county allocated $65 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend water and sewer to the area. Commissioners said the groundwater was contaminated and several septic systems in the area had failed, which prompted the infrastructure project. An additional $30 million provided by the State of Indiana was used to extend those improvements further to the Indiana National Guard Armory in Kokomo.

Commissioners said the housing proposal on 67 acres of county-owned property is in response to growth.

“We are trying to solve the issue of painful housing in this county,” Altman said. “The land costs have escalated, they continue to escalate and we’re at a point where your kids, my kids, when they leave and come back because they want good school systems, cannot afford housing. We either have to figure out how to pay these support staff more, or figure out a housing solution where they can live in the same county where they work.”

Altman said the new housing would target residents such as teachers, health care workers and law enforcement. Commissioners said it would not be government subsidized, but would be affordable.

County Commissioners said they would vote against the housing project if the majority of Sheridan residents opposed it.