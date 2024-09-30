Congregation Shaarey Tefilla to welcome Jewish community to High Holy Day services 

Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, 3085 W. 116th St. in Carmel, will have High Holy Day services beginning Oct. 2 and welcomes the Jewish community in central Indiana regardless of membership status.

“This is a time for unity. In keeping with our mission to foster a warm, inclusive environment, we want to ensure that all who seek connection during this sacred season are welcome with open arms,” Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow stated.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are considered the most sacred days by the Jewish community, and Congregation Shaarey Tefilla wants to encourage community engagement and inclusivity through opening its traditional services. It will also offer youth programs.

For more, visit shaareytefilla.org.

Schedule of events