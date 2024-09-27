Westfield artist’s Puzzle Pieces show coming to Carmel

Emilea Lindgren has always had a passion for art, but taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 provided a boost she needed.

“I have a background in makeup artistry and photography, which all help me to capture better portraits,” Lindgren said. “I didn’t go to art school. I did go to cosmetology school as well as getting my business degree as an adult. But my love of art has always been there, and I started really taking it seriously when COVID hit. Sitting at home all day, I finally decided to become a better artist, and I spent eight-plus hours most days practicing. That practice is what made it possible for me to become a professional artist in a shorter period of time. I love trying new concepts to take my portraits.”

The Westfield resident’s “Puzzle Pieces Art Show” is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at Studio E Carmel, 1030 S. Range Line Rd., Suite 230. Admission is free.

“This specific show revolves around a concept that I came up with about two years ago,” said Lindgren, who grew up in Zionsville. “I do a paint pour and then use puzzle pieces to paint portions of a face, and it makes your brain fill in the blanks. I have made 30-plus pieces from small to large with a wide variety of price points since I’ve found prints don’t translate well with this style.”

There will be an opportunity to enter a drawing for a special painting for $5 a ticket.

“My birthday is in October, so while I usually do a few a year, this show is always the biggest,” said Lindgren, who turns 31 Oct. 17. “I love challenging myself with a new goal for a new year of my life.”

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Organization for Autism Research.

“I have been trying to do more good with my art, and this charity is near and dear to my heart since my sister has autism,” Lindgren said. “Puzzle pieces are recognized as one of the main symbols for autism awareness and acceptance. This symbol is meant to represent the complexity and diversity of the autism spectrum, the unique pieces that make up each individual with their own strengths and challenges and symbolize the importance of bringing together different perspectives and the effort to create a more inclusive society.”

Lindren said she has learned a lot through her sister.

“I have seen the challenges of living with autism, the amazing possibilities, as well as the way society sometimes treats those with special needs,” she said. “Rather than trying to find a cure or make individuals fit a mold society has deemed normal, I think it is important to try to understand individuals with autism, as well as provide them and their families with the necessary resources and information for best quality of life and autonomy no matter where they land on the spectrum.”

For more, visit Studioecarmel.eventbrite.com and researchautism.org.