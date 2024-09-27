Funds available for orthodontic care in Zionsville

Dr. Danielle Godley and Godley Family Orthodontics of Zionsville have partnered with the Smile for a Lifetime Foundation to provide orthodontic treatment scholarships to children and teens who would not be able to afford braces otherwise.

Smile for a Lifetime is a national nonprofit that helps make orthodontic care accessible to children in low-income families and those in special circumstances, such as foster care.

The organization focuses on giving back to the community through scholarships and grants for orthodontic treatment by partnering with local orthodontists to provide care for those individuals who need assistance.

Through the program, accepted applicants pay a total of $500 for care, with the scholarship covering the remaining costs. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, the cost of braces varies but on average is between $3,000 and $7,000.

Applicants must be between the ages of 8 and 18 and not currently wear braces; must have good dental hygiene practices; must be enrolled in school with a C average or higher; must have a social impediment or moderate/severe need for braces; and must have a family income of no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Applicants are welcome from all Indianapolis metropolitan communities.

To apply for an orthodontic scholarship or learn more about Smile For A Lifetime,visit smileforalifetime.org/apply-for-braces. Scholarships are limited and handled through the National Smile for a Lifetime Foundation.

For more on Godley Family Orthodontics, visit godleyfamilyortho.com.