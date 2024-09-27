Community Foundation of Boone County, Boone County Chamber to focus on leadership

The Community Foundation of Boone County and the Boone County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the launch of LEAD06 — an initiative to elevate community leadership through development programs.

LEAD06 is a platform for a wide range of opportunities, including leadership training, professional development workshops and networking events. Programs are designed to empower community-focused servant leaders, nurture emerging talent and support seasoned professionals.

“LEAD06 represents a powerful union of our resources and expertise to drive leadership excellence in Boone County,” CFBC CEO Julie Reagan stated. “Our goal is to support the growth of a diverse group of community-oriented leaders who can drive meaningful change and contribute to Boone County’s continued success.”

The shared expertise of CFBD and the Boone County Chamber will develop programs that align with needs in Boone County, creating a diverse pipeline of informed and collaborative local leaders, according to the organizations.

“At the Boone County Chamber of Commerce, we are deeply committed to fostering the growth of the next generation of leaders within our community,” Boone County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sean Reaves stated. “Through our strong partnership with the Community Foundation of Boone County, we are able to empower these emerging leaders, ensuring that Boone County continues to thrive and evolve for years to come.”

The goal of LEAD06, according to the organizations, is to grow young leaders in Boone County by empowering individuals to participate in meaningful change and contribute to the region’s growth and success.

Learn more at communityfoundationbc.org/lead-06.