Obituary: Joyce Lee Davis

Joyce Lee Davis, 89, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, was called home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2024. She was born October 13,1934, in Lexington, Virginia, daughter of the late Leonard Nicely and Lucy Wright Nicely. She lived the first twelve years of her life on a farm in Collierstown, Virginia, with her parents and grandparents, before moving to Naugatuck, Connecticut. She graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1953 and matriculated at Ohio Wesleyan University where she studied elementary education and served as a lay minister in the United Methodist Church.

After graduation, Joyce traveled by ship to Germany and married Dr. W. Harold Davis, on August 31, 1957. Harold was serving as a veterinarian in the Air Force at Toul Rosiere Air Base in France.

Joyce helped manage the Davis Animal Hospital and volunteered as PTA President in the Concord Schools, later serving as a member of Governor Robert D. Orr’s Indiana State Education Advisory Board. During the early 1980s, Joyce created a seminar for women called “You Can Be a Cinderella at Any Age.” She was also active in helping her husband during his tenure as President of the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association. Upon retirement, she served as interim minister for a local church, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and active in the Zionsville Lions Club, leading a summer concert series program.

For those that have known Joyce or have been fortunate to meet her for a brief time, all have felt her genuine love, care, concern and heartfelt listening ear with helping others in their moment of need or to share in their times of joy. Joyce has always embraced life with tremendous zeal in her love for music, the arts, Broadway shows, time with family, entertaining friends, afternoon tea and taking time to rest quietly with a book. She was a kind soul; always wanting to care for others with a faith-filled heart. She was a devoted servant to the Lord.

Joyce will be put to rest in the Collierstown Presbyterian Church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Melinda Davis Lanham and Dr. Todd Davis, and their spouses and children.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing a financial gift to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, or the Zionsville Lions Club Park.

Visit www.krausefuneralhome.com website for more information regarding a Celebration of Life.