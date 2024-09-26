Noblesville community events – October 2024

Carnival — Hamilton County 4-H junior leaders will host a free Halloween carnival, haunted house and hayride at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, 2003 Pleasant St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Costumes are encouraged and children 10 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch — Each year the Russell family hosts the community throughout October for a fall festival and pumpkin patch at 12290 E. 191st St. Times vary by day and the farm is open Oct. 5 through Oct. 27. Admission is $15 and children two and under are free. Admission includes unlimited activities such as a hayride, corn maze, a petting zoo, mini golf and more. For tickets, visit russell-farms.com/index.html.

Pancake Breakfast — The Noblesville Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at 135 S. 9th St. in Noblesville. There will be all you can eat pancakes for $5 and children under 6 years old eat for free. Attendees can also meet the firefighters and see the trucks. There will be inflatable slides, plastic fire helmets and more.

Fall Vintage Market — The Fall Handmade Vintage Market will return to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, 2003 Pleasant St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. The goal is to get local makers and curators out of their home-studios and garages and into the homes of those who appreciate shopping locally. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free. For more, email [email protected].

Potter’s Bridge — The 24th Annual Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival will return to 19401 Allisonville Rd. in Noblesville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Listen to live music, visit more than 70 arts, crafts and food booths and more. Admission is free.

Trivia — The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville will hold Trick or Trivia at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at 950 Field Dr. to raise money for its organization. The competition begins at 7 p.m. and pre-registration is $250 per team of 8. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and the event is for adults 21 and older only. To register, visit bgcni.org.

Pioneer Fall Fest — Join the staff at the historic red barn at Strawtown Koteewi Park, 12308 Strawtown Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 for a day of pioneer fun. Make a corn husk doll and fresh butter, learn about pioneer plants with community herbalist Greg Monzel and more. This year’s event will feature live music from The Pickle Stompers. Admission is free.

Frights at Forest Park — Frights at Forest Park is from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25. at 701 Cicero Rd. Activities will include a trick-or-treat trail, hayrides, costume contests, yard games, food trucks and more. Admission and activities are all free and food trucks will have items available for purchase.

Fundraiser — Join the Gal’s Guide Library at 7 p.m. Oct 26 at 107 S. 8th St. for A Night with the Witch & Famous Halloween party — a fundraiser for Gal’s Guide Library. The night will include a costume contest, tarot readings, a silent auction and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Gal’s Guide Library, the first women’s history lending library. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at galsguide.org/2024/06/26/a-night-with-the-witch-famous.