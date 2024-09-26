Gravy Chase run returns for Thanksgiving

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County will host Gravy Chase in Zionsville, to benefit the club, its initiatives and the children it serves.

The race is at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 28 — on Main Street. This is the eighth year for the event in the Village. The course will allow participants to travel through historic downtown Zionsville in a 2.2-mile walk or 4-mile run.

“We are anticipating over 4,000 participants to join us for this family tradition,” stated Eric Richards, Boys & Girls Club of Boone County CEO. “Gravy Chase is a can’t miss event in our county. The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County serves more than 3,300 youth annually, and Gravy Chase provides the funds necessary to do our work.”

Proceeds from Gravy Chase will support and serve the youth of the community. The goal is to raise $180,000 to support programming and scholarships for Club members.

Registration fees are $30 per individual and $110 per family of four until Sep. 30. Registration fees will increase to $35 per individual and $130 per family of four in October.

During November, registration will be $40 per individual or $150 for a family of four.

Day-of-race registration is $45.

Registration includes a long-sleeved T-shirt, guaranteed to those registered by Nov. 1

Gracy Chase is sponsored by STAR Financial Bank, Eli Lilly and Company, State Bank, Ernst & Young, McCrea Property Group and Fluor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available at bgcboone.org.

Register for the event at runsignup.com/gravychase.

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County has units in Lebanon, Whitestown and Zionsville. The organization serves more than 400 kids daily and 3,300 total members between the ages of 5 to 18 with summer camps, sports leagues and community programs.