Ash & Elm Cider Co. opens taproom in Carmel’s North End

By Les Morris

A new concept debuted Sept. 24 in Carmel with the opening of the Ash & Elm Cider Co. taproom. Located in the North End development at 525 North End Dr., Suite 190, the taproom is the second brick-and-mortar effort from cofounders Aaron and Andréa Homoya. The other location, on Indianapolis’ east side, has been open since 2016.

The Homoyas have worked to establish their brand as a leader in the local hard cider category by taking a multi-disciplinary approach to the business to include production, distribution and special events, in addition to the two taprooms.

Fourteen taps of cider, many of which will rotate to emphasize seasonal favorites, are available at the Carmel location. Inside, there is seating for roughly 90 patrons. An expansive patio area is scheduled to come online this fall, adding space for an additional 60 people. There will be a limited selection of beer and wine, and the family-friendly taproom will offer a full kitchen to compliment the cider offerings.

“We do want to emphasize first and foremost it’s a cider-tasting room,” Aaron Homoya said. “That’s the main reason people are coming in.”

The road to the Carmel store began during the 2020 pandemic, when outdoor farmers markets were a favored venue in the social-distancing era. Ash & Elm started participating in the Carmel Farmers Market that year. It is a channel that has continued to provide dividends with its cider now sold at nine markets every Saturday.

“It definitely was a big piece of helping us feel confident that there would be a demand for the cider,” Aaron Homoya said about the farmers markets. “It’s been helpful to talk to people in that environment, as well. It’s great because you get to do free marketing.”

That word-of-mouth has led to Ash & Elm cider now available in 400 to 500 stores, Aaron Homoya said. They also sell online direct-to-consumer in 41 states.

For the Homoyas, it was a 2012 Ireland trip that sparked their passion for cider. Aaron Homoya, who already was making beer and wine, shifted his focus to cider production.

The cider market is still in its infancy on this side of the Atlantic, which is part of the allure for Aaron Homoya.

“There is so much newness about cider that I find exciting,” he said. “In the U.S. we don’t have much of a culture or tradition around cider. We get to be a part of building what cider in America looks like.”

The Ash & Elm Cider Co. Carmel Taproom is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and closed on Monday.

Learn more at ashandelmcider.com.