“Puppies and Ponies” to benefit ICAN

Indiana Canine Assistant Network’s fourth annual polo charity match, Puppies and Ponies at Sunset, begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 at Hickory Hall Polo Club, 7551 E. 100 N. in Whitestown.

Proceeds from the polo match benefit ICAN — an accredited service dog organization that pairs children and adults with disabilities with a service dog. Proceeds also benefit Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding Center.

The family-friendly event gives Hoosiers a front-row seat to enjoy a polo match, socialize with one another and learn about ICAN’s service dogs in training.

Service dog training for one dog costs approximately $30,000. Training is a two-year program, much of which is led by incarcerated individuals at the Indiana Women’s Prison, Pendleton Correctional Facility and Correctional Industrial Facility.

ICAN’s training program provides dogs with service animal capabilities while giving inmates valuable skills for when they return to the community.

ICAN relies on private donations, charitable foundations and fundraising efforts such as Puppies and Ponies to cover training expenses.

Admission to Puppies and Ponies is $50 per car. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the match begins at 6 p.m.

Learn more at icandog.org.