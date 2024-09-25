Prevail to host Autumn Festival

Prevail, a Noblesville-based nonprofit that works with adults, teens and children who have experienced trauma, is gearing for a night of fun and community connection.

The organization will hold its free Autumn Festival for the second year from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at 1100 S. 9th St.

Prevention educator Kelly Growden said the event is an opportunity for residents to connect with nonprofit resources.

“We are shifting away from the trunk-or-treat model we did last year. We’re calling it our ‘Trail of Treats’ this year to allow space for more participants,” Growden said. “Nonprofits and community partners will host booths with information and other resources, gifts and giveaways.”

Activities include a seasonal story times presentation by Hamilton Eastern Public Library; an arts and crafts room; a sensory activity room; an appearance by Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer; carnival games; and food trucks.

Growden said that with the help of event sponsor Miller Family Insurance, the festival has grown and is more organized.

“We’ve been able to increase the number of partners and nonprofits we anticipate and have a larger number of activities and giveaways,” Growden said. “We also threw it together really fast last year, so with more time to plan and get our ducks in a row this year, we’re much more organized. We’ll have space to sit, mingle and live in that community environment for a bit, which is important to us.”

Prevention specialist Baleigh Tolksdorf said the goal is to raise awareness of the organization’s community prevention pillar.

“We are trying to reduce the number of people who need our services in the future by getting the word out, particularly to middle and high schoolers, about what a healthy relationship is and warning signs of abuse so that we can prepare youth to have the healthiest relationships in their life,” Tolksdorf said. “We want there to not be a stigma when people drive down to Prevail. We’re an empowering organization and are doing that in a lot of different ways.”

For more, visit prevailinc.org.