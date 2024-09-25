Fishers community events – October 2024

Headless Horseman

The annual Conner Prairie Headless Horseman Festival is set for every Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3 through 27. For more, visit connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/headless-horseman.

Fall Festival

The Fishers AgriPark Fall Festival returns Oct. 8 to 12, running each day from 4 to 7 p.m. Activities include a scarecrow trail, campfire and s’mores, pumpkin painting, animal encounters, inflatables, games, crafts, music, food trucks and more. Registration is $5 per person ($7.50 for nonresidents) and each attendee must be registered. Children 2 and younger are free but still must be registered. For more, visit playfishers.com/551/Fall-Festival.

AgriPark Campout

The Fishers AgriPark is hosting its annual campout Oct. 4 and 5. Group registration for up to 6 people includes a 25-foot-by-25-foot grass area for a tent or canopy, personal fire pit, a movie in the park, games, activities and a continental breakfast. Each family or group needs to supply their own tent, food and snacks, drinks and sleeping gear. No pets, alcohol or fireworks allowed. Space is limited. For more, visit playfishers.com/711/AgriPark-Campout.

Trunk or Treat

A festive afternoon of fun and learning, designed to bring together families with special-needs kids and the community organizations that serve them, is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ascension St. Vincent, 13861 Olio Rd., Fishers. This free event is open to the public and all children will be welcomed. Activities will include trunk-or-treating, bounce houses, face painting, food venders, a live DJ, safety and nutritional education, games, a costume contest, and visits from Colts and Pacer players.

Boo Bash

Boo Bash 2024 is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr. Activities include stage entertainment, themed costumes, decorated booths, games, photo opportunities, costume parades, creepy crawly animal shows, puppet shows and magicians. This event is free, open to the public and no registration is required. All ages are encouraged to dress in costume to celebrate Halloween.

Art exhibit reception

A reception for Fishers Arts Council’s October exhibit, “Scenes from Indiana and Beyond” is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Art Gallery at City Hall, 1 Municipal Dr. This free reception is open to the public and all ages are welcome. Participants can meet artists and view their works. Light refreshments and a cash wine bar will be available.

September government meetings

The following Fishers government meetings are scheduled during the month of October: