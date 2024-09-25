Allied Solutions secures naming rights to Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts

The Center for the Performing Arts and financial services provider Allied Solutions have entered a seven-year sponsorship agreement that will rename the nonprofit arts organization and the three-venue campus it operates at Carmel City Center.

For the newly dubbed Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, the partnership reinforces financial stability and provides a greater pool of resources to sustain and expand programming, Center President/CEO Jeffrey C. McDermott said. Opened in 2011, Allied Solutions Center is best known for the annual Center Presents concert season, which features national and international artists in a range of genres, as well as a broad menu of educational and experiential opportunities for people.

“Allied Solutions has supported the Center from the very beginning and that relationship has provided great value on all sides,” McDermott stated. “We couldn’t be more pleased that such a highly respected national company, headquartered right here in our community, sees the value of taking our partnership to a new level that will prove transformative for the center in the years to come.”

The agreement was announced Sept. 25 during an event at the Palladium. Financial details were not disclosed.

Carmel-based Allied Solutions has sponsored the Center Presents season since 2015.

“We’re invested in creating vibrant communities for our employees, residents and visitors,” Allied Solutions CEO Pete Hilger stated. “Through this partnership, we are supporting some of the most dynamic arts and performance venues in the region and a campus which also serves as a community hub, hosting award-winning cultural events, including Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt.”

McDermott said support from Allied Solutions will provide more flexibility in booking artists for the Center Presents season and enable the continued expansion of educational programs while making them more affordable and accessible to underserved groups.

With the 1,500-seat Palladium concert hall and the neighboring James Building, which houses The Tarkington and the Studio Theater, the center’s 6.5-acre campus on City Center Drive provides a rent-free home for six resident arts companies: Actors Theatre of Indiana, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble, Civic Theatre, Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre and Indiana Wind Symphony.