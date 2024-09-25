169 age-restricted apartments proposed in Carmel at 106th, Illinois streets 

A 169-apartment community for adults age 55 and older has been proposed for 6 acres previously rezoned for a three-story office building.

Landowner and developer Steve Pittman, whose childhood home was on the site, is partnering with Indianapolis-based The Justus Companies on the Meridian Trails project at the southwest corner of 106th and Illinois streets. In addition to multi-family units, development plans call for a small amount of retail, gathering spaces and parking, with some of it underground.

Petitioners presented the project to the Carmel Plan Commission on Sept. 17.

“It is our ambition to create an environment where active adults can thrive by offering amenities and services that promote healthy living,” said Walt Justus, president and CEO of The Justus Companies.

In 2018, the Carmel City Council rezoned the parcel from residential to business use to accommodate plans for an office building. The development never materialized, but 18 developer commitments approved as part of the rezone are still in effect on the site. Petitioners are requesting amendments to some of the commitments as well as building height and parking variances.

The site’s B1 zoning allows senior-living facilities, but the commitments approved in 2018 do not permit that use on the site. Another requested change to the commitments include removing set hours of operation, which would not be applicable to a primarily residential project.

Developers requested a variance to allow 232 parking spaces rather than the 340 required by city code. Jon Dobosiewicz, a land-use professional with Nelson & Frankenberger who spoke to the commission on behalf of the petitioners, said senior tenants typically own fewer vehicles than residents in apartment complexes open to all ages.

Both nearby residents who spoke during the public hearing said they are concerned the proposed parking isn’t enough.

“How many active 55-year-old married couples do you know who only have one car?” asked Ron Houck, president of the adjacent Springmill Place HOA. “I would assume if they are active – which is what they were described as in the description – they may still be employed and driving to and from work. Spouses or other family members may have their own needs or desires for daily travel. This would necessitate second cars.”

Jill Meisenheimer expressed concerns during the public hearing about a “massive difference” in density, noting that the 29.4 multi-family units per acre would be significantly higher than previously permitted.

Justus said that the average age at the company’s similar developments, which includes Woodland Trace in Carmel, is 74. He said six staff members would be employed at Meridian Trails. The Justus Companies owns and manages the properties it develops.

The commission voted to send the proposal to committee for further discussion, with the full commission maintaining final voting authority. The committee meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Carmel City Hall.