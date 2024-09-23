Zionsville Police Department officer graduates from FBI academy

Zionsville Police Department Lt. Bryan Sauer is a graduate of the 291st session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico.

The 10-week academy is Internationally known for academic excellence. Students participate in advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. The facility in Quantico is where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

“I am extremely proud of Lt. Sauer and his successful completion of the prestigious FBI National Academy,” stated ZPD Chief Michael Spears, a graduate of the 168th academy.

Sauer graduated Sept. 12. His national academy class included men and women from 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

He is among 55,440 graduates who have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935 and is the fifth member of the ZPD to graduate.