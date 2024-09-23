Prana Bar sets Oct. 3 grand opening in Carmel

Prana is a Sanskrit word that means life force or vital energy.

Paula Lord seeks to tap into that flow of energy through movement modalities and energy practices. Lord and Neil McGuffog, a Carmel couple, own Prana Bar in Carmel.

“We are looking to promote something that is not so much where you can come and take classes, but here’s a space where when you walk in you are already getting an experience of what it’s like to live in a space that is clean energetically,” Lord said. “It’s a place where you can come and gather where people are not going to be doing the normal complaining and gossiping. We wanted to create a space where it is literally like a bar, where you come for an experience and socialize. We just happen to have classes that follow in the model.”

Lord formerly owned Body by Gymroots, which closed in May after its lease wasn’t renewed. Lord and McGuffog began looking for new space. The Prana Bar, which is in nearly 1,000 square feet of space, will have a grand opening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at 698 Pro Med Lane. The event will include grand-opening program discounts.

Classes include Prana Bar Lite, Prana Posture and Prana Yoga.

Lord said her team of chronic healing practitioners will help guests deal with stress.

Prana Bar will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays with classes and services. It is available for appointments the rest of the week.

“I’m from the world of gymnastics and dance,” said Lord, who was an elite rhythmic gymnast and a former professional dancer with Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre. “I’ve been an athlete, a coach and administrator. I continue to work with great athletes and great movers. We found with Prana (that) we can superpower your strength and flexibility, your overall health and wellness and recover movement patterns that you are not able to do even if you had therapy or had surgeries. There are a lot of people that come through here with painful injuries that get solved in a short amount of time because we get to address this invisible underlying principle that is there for all of us. It’s just not a whole lot of people are aware of it or know how to work with it.”

Lord has a trademarked movement program called Joyful Joynts.

Lord and McGuffog met through the Indy Holistic Hub.

“We were both doing similar work and had some crossover in that work,” Lord said.

McGuffog has used meditation and yoga to help people with substance abuse disorders.

Lord said the practitioners working with Prana Bar will have taken the Prana healing education classes.

For more, visit pranabar.org.