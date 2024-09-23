Meet the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees candidates

Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees candidates David Dawson, Christi Crosser, Bret Richardson, Stephanie Lambert, Alison Hanley and Brad Helvey are running for three at-large seats in the Nov. 5 election.

The candidates recently answered the following questions from Current:

What do you support about Noblesville Schools and what would you look to change?

Lambert: I am dedicated to supporting Noblesville Schools in their pursuit for academic excellence and student well-being. Additionally, I wholeheartedly back the strong relationship between our school and its teachers, as great teachers are essential for our students’ success. The size of our schools is both an advantage and a challenge. The challenge is to ensure that all students feel valued and important.

Crosser: I currently serve on the Noblesville School Board as the president. I support the amazing students, teachers and staff that create the Noblesville Schools community. I support all different paths that students have after graduation. A change that I think would be beneficial for Noblesville Schools is the addition of an early learning and child care facility. This would expand opportunities for children, families and the community.

Helvey: Noblesville’s educators and staff are our greatest resource. We employ some of the best educators, administrators and staff in the state. Our school jobs rely on tax revenue from state and local sources. Wisdom and creativity will be needed to meet the increasing fiscal demands of a quickly growing and changing community.

Hanley: I support the performing arts and STEM programs, the move toward increasing trades/vocational training and the many good teachers. I would work with the board to raise the expectations for academic achievement and find solutions to help students and teachers reach them.

Dawson: As a parent that put both of my kids through Noblesville Schools, I support the parents, teachers and taxpayers. I want to ensure transparency of all fiscal activities. I want to ensure that the taxpayer has an advocate in their corner.

Richardson: Noblesville Schools continues to excel in academic areas year after year. We have lowered our school tax rate for six years in a row. Our S&P credit rating was just rated at “AA”, an indication of excellent financial management. Only four districts in the state have this rating. Our programs continue to rank nationally, and our students are highly prepared for success.

What would you do to help address the teacher shortage?

Lambert: Recruiting and retaining high-quality educators is a major priority of mine. In this past bargaining session, the board approved the biggest raise for teachers in Noblesville Schools history — which brought salaries up to those in neighboring districts. Teachers should be treated as the highly educated professionals they are. They should feel valued, and they should be compensated accordingly.

Crosser: Noblesville Schools are fortunate that we do not have a teacher shortage. I believe that teachers need to be treated and paid as the professionals that they are. I will continue to advocate for teachers’ pay and benefits.

Helvey: I would begin by asking why. More questions will lead to greater insight as to why less people are choosing the education field and why current teachers decide to leave. We cannot address this significant issue without getting to the root of the problem.

Hanley: I would suggest a recruiting effort for students who are considering teaching as a career and provide continued support as they are working on their degree. I would also consider an anonymous survey with current teachers to find out ways to keep them happy and perks that would be most beneficial to them. I would also look at longevity bonuses.

Dawson: Pay down debt. Clean up all waste in the $160 million budget. Investigate the reasons for teachers leaving and retiring early.

Richardson: Two major factors in teacher/staff hiring and retention are competitive pay and an empowering workplace environment. During the last contract, teacher pay made progress to be more competitive with surrounding schools. I’m currently president of the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is not taxpayer funded. To help with teacher retention, last year NSEF helped fund a program that teamed new and experienced teachers together.

What motivated you to run for school board?

Lambert: My primary motivation is similar to why I initially ran — my passion for education and our community. I am also running to continue the great work we have done during my time on the board. Some of these accomplishments include recruiting an award-winning superintendent, and collaborating with other board members, the community and administrators to establish board goals and a district strategic plan.

Crosser: I love the Noblesville community. I appreciated how Noblesville Schools addressed the individual needs and challenges of both my children and prepared them for the future. As my first term comes to a close, I want to continue with a second term because my dedication for Noblesville Schools is stronger than ever.

Helvey: I am a former licensed teacher. I come from a family of educators and have an affinity for public education. I am a parent of three students in Noblesville. I have a distinct opportunity, as a parent and business owner, to uplift teachers and staff, and to empower students with the best opportunities for success. In my daily work, I am expected to improve everything my clients entrust me with. As a school board member, my time in service will be no exception.

Hanley: I have three daughters who attended NHS — we moved here in 2018 as they entered high school — and I saw some of the great academic programs Noblesville Schools offered. I also saw a need for a more rigorous focus on academic achievement.

Dawson: The lack of fiscal oversight by most of the board members and the continuous increase in debt and taxes placed on the taxpayers. The board should be leading the schools, not following the administration’s lead.

Richardson: There are a growing number of political action committees and organizations moving nationally with a specific goal of undermining school boards, the teaching profession and public/school libraries. Political ideology needs to be removed from Noblesville Schools. Noblesville School Board is an at-large and nonpartisan position. This means embracing our diversity in Noblesville.

What is your vision for education in Noblesville?

Lambert: My vision for Noblesville Schools is that every student is able to find success in a way that is important to them. Our job is to provide coursework and opportunities for students who want to attend college, enter the workforce or join the military. I want students to feel prepared for the future by being given real-world educational and vocational experiences and by honing their soft skills.

Crosser: I want to empower every student that graduates from Noblesville Schools to have a path after graduation. I want the students to be prepared for college, a trade or the military. It is important for all students to have the tools they need to be successful after graduation.

Helvey: Noblesville is uniquely positioned in Hamilton County to be an educational model in many regards. The district’s recently completed survey results point the way. I see Noblesville Schools becoming a magnet district not only for STEM, but for workplace readiness, multilingual education and fine arts as well.

Hanley: I want to see a more rigorous focus on academic achievement and solutions for schools and student groups that are struggling. I’m also excited to see the trades/vocational training program take off and provide more hands-on learning in different careers/fields for students.

Dawson: Removing any obstacle or distraction that does not allow the teachers to teach academics. Removing waste in all departments of the school system. Increasing options for vocational education.

Richardson: Continuing educational excellence and opportunity is foremost. We are currently building a 70,000-square-foot addition onto the high school to offer construction trade labs and equipment. This is a proactive move by our district to increase opportunities for our graduates.

What are the current challenges facing education/school boards?

Lambert: Constantly changing state and federal laws regarding public education is a big challenge. School board policies must be constantly updated to reflect new laws and stay in compliance. Another challenge is making sure districts adequately communicate with the community to clarify common misconceptions. Also, state funding cuts for public education and the need to seek out referendums.

Crosser: The biggest challenge is keeping political agendas out of the school board. The school board position is nonpartisan. I make my decisions in the boardroom based on what is best for Noblesville Schools and the students.

Helvey: School officials in Indiana face the daunting task of challenging educational and fiscal planning in the midst of significant changes to not only high school diploma requirements, but to potentially significant changes to property tax regulations as well. Both of which will keep boards and school administrators busy adjusting, and will ultimately put the burden on classroom teachers for the end result.

Hanley: Teacher shortages, larger class sizes, increasing numbers of ELL students, advancements in technology and the impacts on student learning (AI).

Dawson: Currently, the biggest challenge is how to adjust to the new graduation requirements. The biggest is and will continue to be working though the challenges of the non-English speaking students and the struggles of classroom sizes.

Richardson: In 2008, state school funding changed when property taxes were capped. Although excellent in theory, this process created a significant funding shortfall for school districts in Indiana. For school districts to continue to stay relevant and offer top-notch programs, the shortfall needs to be addressed. We also need to advocate for mental health for our students and teachers. Additionally, school safety continues to be of primary concern as we establish a safe spot for learning.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

Lambert: Experience sets me apart from my opponents. I have gained a wealth of knowledge over my last term, which will allow for more effective budgeting, policy and general school governance. Also, our district has had many successful initiatives across academics, workforce development, arts and athletics while I have been a member of the board — including a new high school expansion that will give much needed space to our building all while lowering our school tax rate for the 5th year in a row.

Crosser: Serving on the board for the last four years has given me the experience on how the school board operates. I have been active in the Noblesville community serving on committees and boards for many years. This includes but is not limited to serving on the boards of Prevail Inc., Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, Riverview Health Foundation and Noblesville Education Foundation. I am always willing to meet over coffee with anyone that wants to talk about Noblesville Schools.

Helvey: As a former educator, the lenses I see through in this role are student and teacher focused. I’ve worked diligently getting to know the leadership of the district, and building relationships ahead of time in anticipation of a potential appointment by election. I have previous experience in the behavioral health field. I’ve held executive roles in non and for-profit companies. I have a specific understanding of how workplace readiness can directly benefit the construction and trades industry.

Hanley: I believe the role of the school board is to be actively engaged, to provide oversight (particularly with the curriculum and the budget) and to be accountable to the community who elected them. At times this can mean not approving things the school administration asks for.

Dawson: I have been working with multi-million-dollar commercial real estate budgets for more than 30 years. There are always ways to spot waste and save money. This is the expertise I will bring to this position.

Richardson: Since we are like-minded individuals, I have teamed with (current) school board president Christi Crosser and (current) Vice President Stephanie Lambert to seek the three seats open in November. We work well together and have a positive outlook for Noblesville Schools. All three of us are on the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, participate in Noblesville Compass Mentoring and spend significant time volunteering in Noblesville School programs and community organizations.

Do you support continuing the referendum? If not, what programs, staff and services would you cut to make up millions of dollars in lost revenue?

Lambert: Yes, I would support a referendum. Due to state cuts in public school funding, referendums have become essential. Our current referendum provides over $20 million annually, supporting teacher salaries, mental health and school safety initiatives, which are critical to maintaining our high school standards. In 2026, when discussing the details of a new referendum, I will aim, in conjunction with the board, for a potentially lower rate to assist Noblesville residents struggling with high property taxes due to increased home assessed values.

Crosser: Yes. I would support a referendum because it is needed. Our current referendum supports safety, mental health and teacher salaries. All of these things are essential to Noblesville Schools, and without the referendum, these things would be in jeopardy. The amount necessary for the next referendum will be carefully assessed. I hope that the rate can be decreased.

Helvey: Many residents of Noblesville are demanding tax relief. As a representative of the electorate, I would be compelled to deeply scrutinize any continuing operating referendum that increases tax rates. If cuts have to be made, I’d evaluate cutting capital and operating expenditures first.

Hanley: I support students and teachers getting what they need for learning and teaching. I also support doing this in the most cost-effective way possible. I would encourage research to learn how other school districts are staying within budget and provide greater transparency with the community through community meetings to justify the need for asking for extra taxpayer dollars.

Dawson: The goals of this referendum have been achieved. I am not willing to rubber stamp millions of dollars without seeing where there may be opportunities to save the taxpayers those dollars. The assumption that anything would need to be cut is premature.

Richardson: Yes, I support the referendum. It’s highly unlikely that we will be able to continue programs vital to our success and growth without it. The state of Indiana changed the school funding formula in 2008 and capped local tax property tax rates at 1 to 3 percent, depending on property classification. The shortfall in school funding required school districts to ask the community to support additional funding to maintain educational programs, safety and salaries.

What top three issues is your campaign focused on?

Lambert: My campaign is focused on the success of all students by fostering excellence in academics and workforce development. I am committed to the recruitment and retention of exceptional teachers by supporting a positive school culture and competitive compensation. I also remain steadfast in my dedication to reducing the school tax rate for the 6th consecutive year while maintaining our state-of-the-art facilities.

Crosser: I am focused on students. I am committed to excellence in academics at all grade levels for all students. I am focused on teachers and staff. This can be done through a positive work environment and competitive pay. I am focused on fiscal responsibility. Noblesville Schools has recently increased their financial rating to AA on Standard & Poors. This makes Noblesville Schools one of four districts in the state with this rating. The tax rate has also been reduced for the sixth consecutive year. This type of fiscal responsibility is a priority.

Helvey: My campaign is focused on pushing for new levels of excellence in academics and learning, raising parental and public awareness through transparent communication and building greater trust through wise fiscal stewardship of public funds.

Hanley: Academic achievement, support for teachers and mutual respect for all viewpoints in the classroom.

Dawson: Education-focused, with a focus on fiscal responsibility and accountability to parents, taxpayers and students.

Richardson: The three pillars that we are focused on:

Students: We are committed to the success of all students by fostering excellence in academics and workforce development and prioritizing student outcomes through continuous improvement and growth. Teachers and staff: We value the recruitment and retention of exceptional teachers and staff by supporting a positive school culture and competitive compensation. Fiscal stewardship: We remain steadfast in our commitment to further reducing the school tax rate for the sixth consecutive year, all while maintaining our state-of-the-art facilities.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Lambert: I want them to know that I care. I care about students, our teachers, public education and our community. I want them to know that I am reasonable when it comes to problem-solving. By this, I mean I don’t come to the board room with political agendas or preconceived ideologies; rather, I come to seek understanding with the hope of making the best decisions for students.

Crosser: I have lived in Noblesville for 25 years. Both of my children graduated from Noblesville Schools. I would like voters to know that I was recently endorsed by the Noblesville Teachers Forum. It is an honor to be endorsed by teachers. I would like voters to know that I believe that I am a strong and open leader on the school board. I am an active listener, and I treat others with respect. I have always spoken my mind with kindness and thoughtfulness.

Helvey: I am a multifaceted man. I’m a dependable leader who is not afraid to ask tough questions. I’m a dad who works hard to help my children become the best version of themselves; people who are capable, resourceful and resilient. I bring a wide variety of experience to the table. I will use these traits for all our students and families in Noblesville.

Hanley: I understand school can be hard and some students need more support than others as my daughters had varying levels of learning challenges. I will advocate for all Noblesville students to thrive in their academic career.

Dawson: I am a fiscal conservative and will work to make sure that Noblesville Schools is a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollar. Ensure that what is happening in the classrooms is transparent to all parents and the community. Ensure that policies are allowing teachers to teach and remove any barriers that prevent that.

Richardson: I’m currently president of the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation. We serve Noblesville Schools with teacher and student grants, annual scholarships, resources such as student backpacks and supplies, mental health funding for students and teachers, etc. For 20 years, I was an assistant coach and volunteer administrative assistant for Noblesville Swimming and Diving teams at NHS. I also served on the board for Noblesville Swim Club. I am also a Miller Ambassador alum and mentor at North Elementary. I am fully committed to the success of Noblesville and its school district.

What is the best way for voters to reach you?

Lambert: Voters can email me at [email protected], find me on Facebook at Stephanie Lambert for Noblesville School Board or check out my website at stephanielambertfornoblesvilleschoolboard.com.

Crosser: Voters can find me on Facebook at Christi Crosser for Noblesville School Board, Instagram at Christi Crosser for Noblesville School Board or on my website christicrosserfornoblesvilleschoolboard.com.

Helvey: Voters can reach me through my website helveyfornoblesvilleschools.com, on Facebook @helveyfornoblesvilleschools, by email at [email protected] or by calling 317-674-3604.

Hanley: Voters can reach me by email at [email protected].

Dawson: Voters can reach me by email at [email protected].

Richardson: Voters can email me at [email protected], or call or text me at 317-714-6908. I can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.