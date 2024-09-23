Letter: Seeking common ground on school library books

Editor,

School board elections are on the ballot this November. I’m not aware of any candidate proposing the banning of books. Let’s hope that the “book banning” straw man is not a distraction, and that “banning” isn’t the focus of the debate later this month.

Truth is, the scope of the books that have been questioned are limited to sexually explicit material, and many parents may not think this material is age appropriate. But simple common ground solutions exist that provide for the participation of parents so that the values of all Carmel families are supported.

The real question is which candidates support protocols that empower all parents to make these decisions for their kids on an individual basis. Such an approach can support diverse views on these issues. Those that just warn us of “book banning” and object to a common ground approach that respects and includes everyone are at best uninformed on this issue and at worst trying to impose their values on others.

Greg Garnes, Carmel