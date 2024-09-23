Baldwin, Levi seek District 20 state senate seat

State Sen. Scott Baldwin, a Republican, is facing Democratic challenger Joel Levi in the race for the District 20 seat in the Indiana legislature. Baldwin, a Noblesville resident and owner and CEO of Envoy Inc., first took office in 2020. Levi lives in Cicero and is a pharmacy technician at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

Learn more about Levi at JoelLeviForIndiana.com and about Baldwin at VoteBaldwin.com. They answered the following questions from Current.

Why do you want to run for this office?

Levi: I’m running for office to make sure Indiana is a place where our kids can go to school to grow, learn and thrive without the fear of gun violence. There is no single perfect answer. If elected, I would spearhead legislation that would require background checks on private gun sales.

Baldwin: Whether as a U.S. Marine, a police officer in Indianapolis or now in the legislature as a state senator, my commitment to serving others has never wavered. We need leaders at the statehouse who will prioritize service and be unwavering advocates for Hamilton County families.

What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?

Levi: I’m focused on improving the lives of families here in Hamilton County. In 2024, my opponent chose to focus on making it legal to hunt bobcats in Indiana. I would focus on keeping our children safe with common sense gun legislation, supporting our public schools and addressing the housing crisis.

Baldwin: As a Marine Corps veteran, retired police officer, businessman and business owner, I have real life experience that helps me understand the challenges veterans, law enforcement and businesses owners face. I’m proud of my record in the legislature to grow our economy, improve public safety and help Hamilton County thrive.

What are your top three campaign issues?

Levi: 1. Keeping our children and families safe by requiring background checks on private gun sales. 2. Supporting the reproductive rights of Hoosier women. 3. Advocating for the importance of public schools and working to increase the salaries of our teachers.

Baldwin: As I’ve talked with constituents throughout District 20, the economy, education and public safety remain top issues. With a focus on a strong economy, a good education system and safe streets, we can continue to make Indiana a great state to live, work and raise a family.

Rising assessed values are quickly increasing property tax bills, making it more unaffordable to move here (or stay here). How do you plan to address this?

Levi: I would be an advocate for Jennifer McCormick’s plan, which includes capping property tax increases at 10 percent, combined with increasing the homeowner property tax deduction by 40 percent; increasing personal exemptions by 150 percent; and increasing the renters tax deduction by 33 percent. All changes provide relief through income tax filings.

Baldwin: Like many Hoosiers, I feel the pressure of rising property taxes, too. While this is predominantly a local government issue, I’m working closely with other legislators as a part of the State and Local Tax Review Task Force to find ways to ease the burden of property taxes.

Do you believe laws regarding the relationship between renters and landlords are fair in Indiana? If not, what would you change?

Levi: No. Indiana is one of only five states that has no provision for rent escrow or withholding. The escrow provision would allow tenants whose landlords are not responding to serious habitability issues like no heat, mold, rodents, appliances not working, etc., the permission to pay their rent to the courts. When the landlord completes the repairs, they can petition the courts for the rent.

Baldwin: It’s important to balance the rights of tenants and property owners. Indiana’s “bill of rights” for tenants and property owners established important statewide standards, and we should continue to address any potential gaps.

Health care costs continue to rise in Indiana – how would you propose reining them in?

Levi: Did not respond to this question.

Baldwin: Efforts to increase price and quality transparency that help make Hoosiers make informed decisions about the care they receive, as well as efforts to increase competition among providers, are vital to bringing down the cost of health care. I’ll continue to support efforts that improve affordability and quality.

Earlier this year, the legislature added restrictions and limitations to the role of the public access counselor. Do you support these changes? If not, what changes would you support?

Levi: Did not respond to this question.

Baldwin: As a sponsor of that legislation, I supported efforts to direct the public access counselor to consider only valid court opinions and Indiana’s public access laws as plainly written when issuing opinions. This ensures this unelected position doesn’t have the power to effectively change state policy overnight.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Levi: I am not bought and paid for. I’m a working class candidate that wants to work to improve the lives of families here in Hamilton County (Senate District 20). I want to serve all Hoosiers and my fellow neighbors. I believe that Indiana deserves more public servants in our Statehouse.

Baldwin: “Service” isn’t just a buzzword for me — it’s a value. I’ve been honored to serve my country as a Marine and my community as a police officer, state senator and volunteer for several organizations. I recently formed a nonprofit outdoors show called “Darkhorse Expeditions” to support veterans with PTSD. Service has been my life.