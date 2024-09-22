Pie company to stream Fishers couple’s wedding

Fishers residents Tom Edwards and Stacey Baier Oldham’s love of pie and each other has led to a pie-themed wedding in partnership with the maker of their favorite brand of Key lime pie.

According to a news release, Edwards and Oldham met through a dating app for mature couples. As they got to know each other, they discovered they shared a love of Edwards Key Lime Pie.

“Given Tom’s last name, we thought it was funny that we loved this dessert,” Oldham stated. “We went to their website and learned that the original founder of the Edwards Pie Co. in 1950 was a person named Tom Edwards.”

Edwards stated that they sent a letter to the company, telling their story.

“Now, here we are with our wedding as a part of their ongoing campaign,” he stated.

The couple will get married at Tybee Island, Ga. They already had planned to broadcast the Sept. 24 wedding to family and friends. Now, Edwards Desserts also will share the link to the sunset wedding on its social media, part of its #PieLoversUnite campaign.

Marketing Manager Christa Bundt, representing Edwards Desserts, stated that the brand also will hold a sweepstakes in honor of the couple’s wedding.

The sweepstakes will start Sept. 24 and runs through Sept. 26. Visit PieLoversUnite.com for sweepstakes details.