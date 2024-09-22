Carmel Arts Festival features international dance groups

The Carmel International Arts Festival will have a heavy international dance presence this year.

One group in the spotlight is the Latvian folk dance ensemble Lielupe from Jelgava, Latvia, which started as a seniors’ folk dance group in 1959. The group is now made up of five generations of dancers. Jelgava is one of Carmel’s sister cities.

Carmel resident Andris Berzins, whose parents were from Latvia, is the chairman of the Sister Cities and Cultural Diversity Committee for CIAF. Berzins is the president of the Jelgava Sister City Committee.

Jelgava is sending the largest group to participate at the free festival Sept. 28-29 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Lielupe also will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Carmel Middle School. There is a suggested donation for that performance.

“Even if you don’t donate, everyone is welcome,” said Berzins, who was born in Indianapolis and is a 1986 North Central High School graduate. “We just want to fill the place. We are just trying to raise a little bit of money to cover some of their expenses.”

Berzins’ mother was from Jelgava, where his father was a police captain. Berzins, 56, is honorary consul for the Republic of Latvia to the state of Indiana.

Starting when he was a child, Berzins participated with the Latvian folk dance group in Indianapolis.

“So, it holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “I danced until I was 35. We all spoke English, but we spoke Latvian at home. I can read and write in Latvian.”

The other groups include a Mexican ballet, Folkorico Mosaicos; a group from the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center; Holy Trinity Hellenic Dance Group representing Greece; and the Vlad the Impaler Dracula Dance Group representing Romania.

The International State or East Stage is located north of Range Line Road on Main Street. Lielupe also will make an appearance each day on the Main Stage.

“A lot of people think of the Carmel International Arts Festival as a place to see paintings or art,” Berzins said. “Dance is an art as well. We want people to (not only) have a completely immersive opportunity to see, but also (to) hear and experience the arts. That’s why this part is so important to have this international dance performance. That means we’re covering all areas of the arts.”

Musical groups are on the Main Stage both days. Bluewater Kings Band will perform as the Art Rocks! musical entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

For more, visit carmelartsfestival.org.

Sept. 28

10-10:30 a.m.: Latvians, Main Stage; 11-11:30 Romanian, International Stage; 12-12:30 p.m.: Latvians, International Stage

1–3 p.m. Chinese: International Stage 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.: Greeks. International Stage; 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Latvians, International Stage 5:30- 6 p.m.; Romanians, International Stage; 7-7:30 p.m.: Latvians, Main Stage

Sept. 29

11-11:30 a.m.: Latvians, International Stage; 12-12:30 p.m.: Romanians, International Stage; 1-2 p.m.: Mexicans, International Stage

2:30-3 p.m.: Greeks, International Stage; 3:30-4,p.m.; Latvians, International Stage; 4:15-5 p.m.: Romanians, International Stage