Snapshot: Carmel Fire Department among fish fry raffle winners

The Carmel Fire Department was one of eight winners in the Carmel Lions Club’s 86th annual fish fry raffle drawing held Aug. 24. One of Carmel’s longest running annual events, the fish fry raised more than $9,000 that will fund various Carmel Lions Club service projects. For the past several years, the Lions have partnered with White’s Ace Hardware to award $100 gift cards to eight winners, with the store’s donation offsetting the costs of the prizes. An anonymous Ace Hardware patron put “CFD” on this winning raffle ticket when the Lions were selling tickets at White’s Ace Hardware Carmel store earlier this summer. Pictured are back, from left, Ace Hardware Manager April Hensley, Lions Club raffle chair John Rodgers, Lions Club Past President Bryan Ferry, Lions Club Past President Angela Swenson, Nick White of Ace Hardware, and front, from left, CFD Division Chief John Moriarty and CFD mascot Sparky. (Photo courtesy of Bryan Ferry)