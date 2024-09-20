Midland by Estridge builds new community in Westfield

Indianapolis-area homebuilder Estridge will build its newest community in Westfield.

Midland of Westfield, south of Ind. 32 on Ditch Road, includes 600 homesites ranging from townhomes to single-family homes with private yards. Estridge is now selling alley-load homes starting at $500,000, with low-maintenance yards and large front porches.

Future phases, set to open this fall, will offer larger homes and yards as well as smaller attached homes with maintenance free yards. The development is near retailers, schools and area amenities and also includes plenty of open space and curated gathering spaces, according to Estridge.

The development includes walking paths and direct access to the Midland Trace Trail, with a connection to the Monon Trail.

“Overall, we wanted to bring something fresh to the market. I think from the beginning, it was really about connectivity,” said Clint Mitchell, CEO and co-owner of Estridge Homes. “Leaning into having the Midland Trail go right through the neighborhood and having a vast trail system within the neighborhood and then thinking about ways that people can live outside and do things with their neighbors (was the goal).”

Anchoring the neighborhood, the Station at Midland is an indoor-outdoor gathering venue for concerts, beer tastings and community events with grills, a bar area and seating.

“What we really tried to do was step outside of our traditional clubhouse and kind of flip it on its head, so the station is this outdoor pavilion that has an indoor space as well,” said Devon Bloxom, Estridge Homes director of sales and marketing. “It has a stage for us to have a band and there’s a beer garden, which is very unique compared to other neighborhoods around us.”

Other amenities include two pools, a splash pad, a pavilion overlook, a pond, pickleball courts and a playground. Additional features, such as a dog park and pond with fishing docks, are expected to be constructed at a later date.

“We brought in some architects from outside the market, and you’ll see more modern, even a little bit of urban feel to some of the architecture — modern Tudor, some Scandinavian, what we call mountain modern, some prairie-style designs,” Mitchell said. “So, the streetscape definitely has a different look.”

Estridge is a semi-custom home builder that allows buyers to move walls and customize features.

Plans start at $500,000 and the monthly HOA fee is $100.

For more, visit estridgehomes.com.