Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Carmel PorchFest

Snapshot: Carmel PorchFest

0
By on Entertainment News, Carmel Community

Hundreds of music fans visited downtown Carmel Sept.15 to watch 67 bands on 23 porches for the annual Carmel PorchFest, which started in 2014. (Photos by Jennifer A. Haire)

Share.