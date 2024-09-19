Ben Bare, Marcy Fox and son Ryder Fox, Carmel, attend their second PorchFest. Applegate & Rock band performs at PorchFest. Robin and Tim Grissom, Carmel, attend their third PorchFest. From left, Josh Kirsh (president of Porchfest), Darin Bibeau (Carmel), Whitney Trujillo, Carmel, Phil Stockton, lead singer of Ten Branches band, Carmel, Lindsey Jordan, Carmel, Leanna Chroman, Indianapolis, Michelle Merlino, Carmel, Johnica Bibeau, Carmel. John Boyle’s band performs at PorchFest. The Indigos perform at PorchFest. Crowd watching DysFUNKtion Brass. From left, Addie Lovell, PorchFest volunteer; Lisa Earl, Carmel; and Ellen Schubert, Noblesville, display T-shirt merchandise. The Wallow Hollows perform at PorchFest. From left, Allison and Tim Gegax, Fishers, Chris Conley., Fishers) Christopher Geltz, Indianapolis, watch PorchFest from their friend’s porch. From left, brothers Hudson Loser, 11; Kai Loser, 7; and Kez Loser, 7, Fishers. Snapshot: Carmel PorchFest 0 By Current Publishing on September 19, 2024 Entertainment News, Carmel Community Hundreds of music fans visited downtown Carmel Sept.15 to watch 67 bands on 23 porches for the annual Carmel PorchFest, which started in 2014. (Photos by Jennifer A. Haire) Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email