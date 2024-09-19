Fishers nonprofit seeks sculpture proposals

Fishers Music Works wants to honor late trombone player Grant Lansdell, who also was a longtime member of the nonprofit’s board of directors.

FMW recently announced that it is seeking proposals for the creation of a sculpture using old musical instruments, dedicated to Lansdell’s memory.

“This project aims to pay tribute to Grant Lansdell’s legacy while promoting sustainability and artistic expression through the repurposing of discarded musical instruments,” the announcement stated. “We invite experienced metal artists to submit their proposals for consideration.”

Fishers Music Works will provide all raw materials for the sculpture. The project budget is currently $4,000, but the organization is seeking additional donations to support the winning submission. It’s also seeking a corporate or business sponsor for placement of the finished piece.

The winning sculpture should commemorate Lansdell’s contributions to the community, according to the announcement.

“Grant Lansdell was so much more than an obsessed audiophile and esteemed trombone player,” the announcement stated. “He was a believer in the restorative and therapeutic power of music. He was a musical evangelist. He proudly served his vision of community through shared artistry with every concert he watched, listened to, played in or helped to plan – and he radiated immense joy as he did it.”

Lansdell and his wife Ashley died after a car accident in 2022. They were both Fishers residents and Ashley was a teacher in Fishers.

More information can be found at fishersmusicworks.org/lansdell-sculpture-rfp.