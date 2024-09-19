Carmel man dies after being struck by vehicle during morning walk 

A Carmel man died Sept. 14 after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a neighborhood on the northeast side of town.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:33 a.m. at Cherry Tree Road and Killdeer Place. Bill Huntington, 81, was struck and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Carmel police declined to release the name of the driver or any other information about the case, citing it as an ongoing investigation.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Mr. Huntington’s life,” stated D.J. Schoeff, Carmel Police Department deputy chief of administration. “He served this community in a very positive way.”

According to his obituary, Huntington worked for Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation and volunteered at Brookshire Golf Club and the Terraces at Mohawk Crossing HOA. A Michigan native, he graduated from Regis College and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jo, three children and seven grandchildren.

This story will be updated.