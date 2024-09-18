Yocum eyes Statehouse seat

Current is publishing Q&As with candidates for various seats in our readership area. Below are the responses of Democrat Stephanie Jo Yocum, who is running for House District 88 against incumbent Republican Chris Jeter. The election is Nov. 5.

Yocum is an executive leader for a nonprofit organization. She lives in Indianapolis with her spouse, Jim, and daughter, Betti.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

I am an advocate for balanced, common-sense legislation while my opponent is an extreme one-sided leader. I advocate for reproductive freedoms versus his support of a total abortion ban with no exceptions; public schools versus stripping them of resources; and safe storage of guns versus open permitless carry.

What issues are you most focused on?

Restoring reproductive freedom in Indiana and addressing our doctor shortage.

Ensuring equitable funding for public schools, empowering educators and pre-K access for all children.

Raising the minimum wage and supporting small businesses, ensuring that economic prosperity is shared by all, not just big corporations.

Protecting our most vulnerable.

How can the Legislature address concerns about public education?

It requires adequately funding schools and ensuring our kids are prepared for school through universal pre-K. It also requires addressing Indiana’s quality-of-life issues, a driver of our teacher shortage — we are currently 48th. That includes high child care and health care costs.

How will you represent all your constituents, regardless of how they voted?

My parents, a Democrat and a Republican, taught me civility. In my work in education and health care, I work across the aisle. I chair Indiana’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism. I work every day for every Hoosier and I will do the same in the Statehouse, regardless of party.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

I love Indiana and I care about the people who call it home. My national service with AmeriCorps and my 20-plus year career in nonprofit public service is at the core of who I am. I am a people-first leader who is ready to get to work for you.