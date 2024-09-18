Schooley running for HSE board

Current is publishing Q&As with candidates for various seats in our readership area. Below are the responses of Hamilton Southeastern School Board candidate Latrica Schooley, who is running against Greg Lannan for the Delaware Township seat. The election is Nov. 5.

Schooley is a benefits advisor and lives in Fishers’ Pine Bluff neighborhood with husband, Patrick, and children Akeem, Aaron, Colin and Lauren.

What motivated you to run for school board?

I deeply care about children and public education. I believe all children deserve an achievable pathway to success. As a mom of four with one son who has exceptional needs, I know how important it is to communicate, advocate and support your child’s educational team.

What is your vision for local education?

As a school board member, you’re responsible for policies that impact student learning. My hope is that all decisions are fact-based, providing ways for each student to engage in their own learning and growth, providing a safe environment conducive to learning and positive communication while supporting students and educators.

What is the biggest challenge facing public education now?

I wish there was just one. I would say the most pervasive one we are facing is student mental health concerns combined with the constant uptick in school violence on a national basis.

What do you support about how HSE schools are run and what would you change?

HSE is known for its academics, athletics and performing arts. The focus on these areas is top tier but there have been concerns in the special needs community regarding following (Individualized Education Plans) and student safety. I would like to see a decrease in IEP complaints and increased IEP compliance.

How will you represent everyone’s interests, regardless of how they vote?

The position requires that you serve all students. I will be open to dialogue from the community, but my interest will strictly be based on making sure all students are given the necessary tools to have successful outcomes in school.