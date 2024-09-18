Letter: Homophobia has no place in Fishers

Editor,

I was thrilled to attend the first Fishers Pride festival Sept. 7. There was a diverse mix of people in attendance with arts and crafts, a silent auction for charity, local vendors and family-friendly performances with performers lip-syncing to kid’s songs

To my surprise, a small group of citizens, members of Fishers One and leaders of the Hamilton County Republican Party, have distributed lies about this event, falsely claiming that the performances were sexualized and inappropriate for children.

These accusations are completely false. In fact, had those who are complaining actually attended the event, they would have seen that the performers wore more clothing and presented a far more family-friendly performance than anyone would see at a Colts game watching the cheerleaders perform at halftime.

Of course, I haven’t seen any pearl-clutching letters denouncing the Colts and their scantily clad dancers. But that’s why it’s easy to tell that the lies spread about the LGBTQ+ community are not based on concern for the well-being of children, but are rooted in homophobia and bigotry, which have no place in Fishers.

Fishers is a diverse and growing community with people from many different backgrounds. We should be uplifting and celebrating those differences, not spreading lies to instill fear and hatred to gain more political power.

I am disappointed that many of our city leaders remained silent in the face of these attacks against the LGBTQ+ community. I hope these leaders will instead use their platforms to forcefully denounce such homophobia and bigotry and stand firmly behind our LGBTQ neighbors to make sure they know they are welcomed and loved in Fishers.

Hate will not win in our city, because Fishers belongs to all.

Julie Chambers, Fishers