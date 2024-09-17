Works sought for new Westfield Washington Library gallery

The Westfield Library Foundation is seeking artists to be featured at three new gallery spaces inside Westfield Washington Library.

The foundation — a nonprofit organization that supports programs and services for the Westfield Washington Public Library and its patrons through major gifts, bequests, corporate sponsorships, naming rights and private donations — will sponsor the Michael and Karen Heaton Art Gallery Wall at the new library.

The art gallery will have space for local artists to exhibit and sell their work.

“Our goal is to enrich the community’s cultural landscape and provide a platform for local artists to shine,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “Art has the power to inspire, provoke thought and connect us. We’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to showcase and celebrate the creativity of local artists.”

The gallery will be spread throughout the library, including the large wall by Rivet at the Library Cafe, the staircase leading toward the Atrium and next to the elevator.

The library is looking to fill the space with an array of mediums, including, but not limited to, photography, paintings and mixed media.

The Westfield Library Foundation is accepting submissions for the 2025 Art Gallery Wall through Oct. 1. Selected artists will be notified in early November.

Each piece of art must be matted, framed, or equipped for display using the library’s hanging system. Artists will be responsible for installing and removing their work at the beginning and end of their assigned month.

Artists can apply to be featured in the space at the foundation’s website at westfieldlibraryfoundation.com or by contacting the library directly.