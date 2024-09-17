Westfield announces $27M mixed use project

The City of Westfield has partnered with Rebar Development to create a $27 million mixed-use development set to become the new gateway to the east side of downtown Westfield.

Ambrose on Main will be constructed at Ind. 32 and East Street. The project was introduced to the redevelopment commission Sept. 16.

The project includes 12,000 square feet of first floor commercial space with a plaza and courtyard areas and 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments above. The commercial space will include a restaurant with outdoor seating. More than 200 parking spaces will be located at the rear of the development.

Residential units will include modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, balconies/patios and large windows. Apartment amenities will include a work-from-home lounge, an indoor/outdoor cafe, fitness center, indoor bike storage and a pet spa.

“Ambrose on Main will be a key gateway on downtown’s east side and provide more opportunities for people to live near our downtown core,” Mayor Scott Willis stated.

The development is the first project Rebar Development has introduced in Westfield. Rebar will partner with architect Studio Axis, engineering firm Kimley-Horn and general contractor CPM Construction for the project.

“Ambrose on Main aligns perfectly with our goal to develop high-quality mixed-use projects where people can enjoy living, working, and visiting,” Rebar Development founder and partner Shelby Bowen stated. “We are excited to partner with the City of Westfield to be a part of the extraordinary momentum and investment happening in their downtown.”

As part of overall improvements already underway on Main Street, the intersection on Ind. 32 and East Street will be converted to a roundabout.

The project is expected to be presented to the city council in November. If approved, the anticipated construction start date is February 2025 with project completion by summer 2026.