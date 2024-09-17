McCord Square development moving forward

For the past two years, the Town of McCordsville has been working with Rebar Development toward creating a new town center.

McCord Square is a private-public partnership to build a multiuse development off N. 600 W. in McCordsville, just past where Pendleton Pike turns into West Broadway.

Greg Brewer is the McCordsville Town Council president. He said the vision for McCord Square started about 15 years ago, but those plans went on the back burner until Fishers-based Rebar approached the city with some fresh ideas.

“We’re doing most of the infrastructure (and) they’re doing the design to our standards and that’s kind of how this developed,” he said. “It’s just been a work in progress. It’s been great for our town.”

Some residential buildings have opened already and there are plans for more apartment buildings that also will house commercial entities, such as restaurants. Those buildings — and the recently opened IU Health primary care clinic — are part of the project’s first phase.

“We have a second phase where we’re in the preliminary discussions with people on how that’ll look,” Brewer said. “We’ve added our new police station to this area (and) we’re looking at a new town hall being down here in the next five to eight years.”

McCordsville Town Manager Tim Gropp noted that the new police station will open in October. He said there are also about 14 acres of designated parkland for the site and future plans for arts, entertainment and activities within the development.

“We’ll have an amphitheater, we’ll have a space for farmers markets, events, movie nights, things like that, as well as the Stormwater Park, which we’ll rename, but a centralized area where people can fish, walk around, enjoy a little nature,” he said. “Even though you’re in the center of town, you’ll kind of step away, if you will.”

Gropp said McCordsville has about 12,500 residents now and continues to grow, with 350 building permits so far this year.