Exploring the DORA: Zionsville to consider Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Village

The Town of Zionsville is the latest municipality in Indiana to consider the creation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA. But the pursuit is receiving pushback from at least one member of the town council.

The creation of a DORA was introduced to the Zionsville Town Council Sept. 3. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jarod Logsdon said Zionsville’s downtown Village is the focus of the designated area between Second and Elm streets, with the northern boundary at Poplar Street and the southern boundary extending the length of Main Street/Zionsville Road to the Zionsville Public House.

“This initiative seeks to promote vibrancy for residents and visitors and to provide new opportunities to enjoy shopping and dining, increase foot traffic to local businesses and promote the welcoming and walkable spirit of our downtown,” Logsdon said.

If approved, the DORA would allow permittees within the district to sell beer, cider, wine and cocktails in carry-out plastic containers specifically designated as DORA compliant via a sticker or decal. Those drinks can then be carried within the boundary of the DORA and into retail establishments that do not serve alcoholic beverages if those establishments allow it.

Logsdon said without the DORA, restaurants have barriers to participating in special events because their liquor licenses are limited to their indoor space and outdoor fenced areas. The DORA would allow those downtown merchants that sell alcohol to participate in community events in the Village.

“The DORA is meant to support and foster economic activity, enhance the vibrancy and walkability of our downtown area and promote community celebrations,” he said.

Although most of the council was amenable to the idea, Councilor Craig Melton said he had reservations, mainly about enforcement.

“I feel like it (has the potential) to go to people bringing their own drinks into events and sharing them,” Melton said. “It almost may negatively impact those shops and businesses because (visitors) are bringing their own alcohol and it becomes a little bit of the wild west. I’m a little concerned. We’re going to increase our need for policing. I feel like the policing of it is going to be a challenge.”

Per the rules of a DORA, however, carrying in alcohol is prohibited, so anyone drinking out of a container without a branded DORA designation would be in violation.

Melton asked if it would make more sense to stick to special event rules, rather than establish a DORA. But Logsdon said special events limit alcohol sales to a specifically marked area, such as a beer garden. The DORA would remove that restriction.

“This is simply a map that is drawn, and people can participate in this or not,” Council President Jason Plunkett said. “They have the choice to do that. So, we’re not passing the buck on to anybody as it relates to liability. But it’s also worth noting that you can’t just walk down the street with a can of (beer). It has to be (in) a cup with (DORA) on there. And you cannot walk around with an unlabeled bottle, either. You can’t just say, ‘I got a bottle from here, I got a bottle from over there.’ I think this is a great idea. I think this is a long-time coming for the town.”

Logsdon said initial costs for branding, signage and the first round of compliant cups would be covered by the town’s food and beverage tax. Restaurants that participate would need to cover their own costs for additional containers.

“It provides an opportunity for someone with a drink to walk down Main Street, see a boutique they want to go into, notice the DORA decal saying beverages welcome and have that experience in the shop,” Logsdon said. “Any merchants that wish to not participate in this (can).”

Councilor Evan Norris voiced his support for the DORA.

“I don’t see issues with people standing in the street and getting wildly drunk. I think it’s going to be just completely fine,” Norris said. “I’m fully supportive of this and I think it’s a great move.”

Logsdon said the Town of Zionsville reached out to officials in Troy, Ohio — which is similar in population to Zionsville with its own historic downtown area — where a DORA was introduced in 2015.

“They gave us a little history that there was initially a fear of disorderly conduct,” Logsdon said. “They have seen no incidents. Even after events, they are not seeing that behavior. They are seeing plenty of family events that are enhanced by their downtown DORA. Most activities outside of special events (are) usually on Saturdays in fair weather and retailers have enjoyed the increased activity.”

If approved, Zionsville’s DORA would be in effect Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

DORA beverages can be purchased only at participating establishments or from authorized temporary vendors and served in designated plastic cups with the DORA logo. Patrons must be 21 and older, are limited to two DORA drinks at a time and can only consume those beverages within the DORA boundary.

Four downtown businesses — Hopwood Cellars, Rush on Main, Cobblestone and the Friendly Tavern — showed interest in participating. Logsdon said the town will reach out to other establishments for inclusion as permittees.

The council approved the first reading consideration of a DORA by a 4-1 vote, with Melton opposed to the measure.

DESIGNATED OUTDOOR REFRESHMENT AREAS EXPLAINED

A DORA is a designated area where patrons 21 and older can purchase alcoholic beverages in a marked container from participating establishments, then carry those drinks within the district.

Approval of a DORA is a two-part process.

First, the municipality must pass an ordinance, which establishes the following: A map of the area; street boundaries; location of designated retail permittees and temporary vendors within the refreshment area; a statement that the area is consistent with the municipality’s zoning ordinance; the number, spacing, and type of signage designating the refreshment area; and the dates and the hours of operation, in compliance with state statutes.

Once that ordinance is passed, the city must submit an application to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, including forms from permittees and vendors, a copy of the ordinance and a map of the proposed DORA. The ATC issues the final approval.

There are 24 active or pending DORAs in Indiana, including in Noblesville, Westfield and Carmel.