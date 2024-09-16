Work session addresses Noblesville West Gateway Project

As Noblesville continues to grow, the city has several projects and developments underway to enhance life for residents, including the West Gateway Project, a 424-acre master plan for the development.
Noblesville Community Development Director Sara Reed, MKSK Consultants Urban Planner Aaron Kowalski, Noblesville Principal Planner Denise Aschleman, Noblesville Deputy Mayor Matt Light and MKSK Consultants Urban Planner Valerie Berstene discussed the project with the Hamilton County Commissioners last month.
Reed stated that the City of Noblesville is working with MKSK on project planning.
The city’s vision for the West Gateway Project is to cultivate wellness for residents and visitors through movement, nature, housing, jobs, community, health care, nourishment and ecosystems, according to meeting attendees.
The plan has gone through various steps throughout the year, such as stakeholder meetings; the launch of an online survey and project page; plan commission and city council meetings; and advisory committee meetings.
Objectives for the project include:
- Envision a vibrant, walkable and unique district shaping a gateway to downtown Noblesville
- Identify potential redevelopment sites and compatible land uses
- Identify opportunities to activate and connect with the White River and the Riverwalk
- Recommend improvements to roads and trails to support movement to and through the district
- Design an iconic gateway feature
- Identify infrastructure improvements necessary to support potential redevelopment
- Draft designs and development policies to implement the envisioned district
- Review economic impacts and fiscal projections related to potential development
During community engagement opportunities, the overall responses to the question, “In the
future, what development and characteristics would you like in the West Gateway District?” included:
- More dining and drinking options
- Safe and walkable area
- Go shopping and run other errands
- Spend time in public spaces, plazas or parks
- Recreational, cultural and leisure activities
- More grocery options
- Traffic and parking
- Spend time on or by the river
The community was also asked about what they’d like to see for the future of the White River, to which most responses included:
- Eating and drinking along the river
- New riverfront development
- Walking or biking along the river
- Paddling or fishing on the river
- Sustainability of flooding/river conditions
- Nature, habitats and wildlife
- Special events
Attendees said the project’s most important elements will be a walkable mixed-use development, diverse housing options, connected open space, an integrated trail network, a boardwalk and footbridge and a terraced river landing. These will be both privately and publicly funded.
A public adoption hearing will be held for the project before the end of the year.