Work session addresses Noblesville West Gateway Project

As Noblesville continues to grow, the city has several projects and developments underway to enhance life for residents, including the West Gateway Project, a 424-acre master plan for the development.

Noblesville Community Development Director Sara Reed, MKSK Consultants Urban Planner Aaron Kowalski, Noblesville Principal Planner Denise Aschleman, Noblesville Deputy Mayor Matt Light and MKSK Consultants Urban Planner Valerie Berstene discussed the project with the Hamilton County Commissioners last month.

Reed stated that the City of Noblesville is working with MKSK on project planning.

The city’s vision for the West Gateway Project is to cultivate wellness for residents and visitors through movement, nature, housing, jobs, community, health care, nourishment and ecosystems, according to meeting attendees.

The plan has gone through various steps throughout the year, such as stakeholder meetings; the launch of an online survey and project page; plan commission and city council meetings; and advisory committee meetings.

Objectives for the project include:

Envision a vibrant, walkable and unique district shaping a gateway to downtown Noblesville

Identify potential redevelopment sites and compatible land uses

Identify opportunities to activate and connect with the White River and the Riverwalk

Recommend improvements to roads and trails to support movement to and through the district

Design an iconic gateway feature

Identify infrastructure improvements necessary to support potential redevelopment

Draft designs and development policies to implement the envisioned district

Review economic impacts and fiscal projections related to potential development

During community engagement opportunities, the overall responses to the question, “In the

future, what development and characteristics would you like in the West Gateway District?” included:

More dining and drinking options

Safe and walkable area

Go shopping and run other errands

Spend time in public spaces, plazas or parks

Recreational, cultural and leisure activities

More grocery options

Traffic and parking

Spend time on or by the river

The community was also asked about what they’d like to see for the future of the White River, to which most responses included:

Eating and drinking along the river

New riverfront development

Walking or biking along the river

Paddling or fishing on the river

Sustainability of flooding/river conditions

Nature, habitats and wildlife

Special events

Attendees said the project’s most important elements will be a walkable mixed-use development, diverse housing options, connected open space, an integrated trail network, a boardwalk and footbridge and a terraced river landing. These will be both privately and publicly funded.

A public adoption hearing will be held for the project before the end of the year.