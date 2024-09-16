Tee it up: Westfield to acquire Wood Wind Golf Club

The City of Westfield is under contract to purchase Wood Wind Golf Club.

The $3.1 million acquisition of the 147-acre championship golf course at 161st Street and Ditch Road is the city’s first municipally-owned golf course.

“There has been much speculation over the years about whether Wood Wind would remain a golf course with the residential development that has popped up,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said. “Since my first day in office, the current owner, who doesn’t have a history of investing in golf courses, has pitched ideas to the city to redevelop the course into a high-density housing project. When residential development was approved around the golf course, the city believed there were protections in place in the development agreement that prevented this from happening. However, after further research, I found that it wasn’t the case, which gave my administration a sense of urgency in acquiring the golf course to preserve it. This purchase ensures it will remain a community asset for decades to come and the open green space the area offers will be preserved, which was promised to hundreds of residents when they invested in their homes on Wood Wind.”

The purchase agreement is between Westfield Golf Club, LLC and the Downtown Westfield Community Development Corp., and includes all buildings on the grounds, the clubhouse, pavilion/event space and site amenities, including two pickleball courts, golf carts, maintenance equipment and furnishings. The pavilion can accommodate up to 150 people for special events.

DWCDC is a nonprofit corporation organized in 2024 for the purpose of encouraging, supporting and assisting in economic development and redevelopment in Westfield through activities and projects that improve public and other spaces throughout the city and provide financial assistance for the construction, rehabilitation or repair of commercial property within the city.

DWCDC is primarily funded by grants from the City of Westfield and the Westfield Redevelopment Commission. Those grants include specific objectives and limitations of use to ensure funds are invested as directed.

Although the golf course is roughly 5 miles from downtown, Willis said the DWCDC — despite “downtown” in its name — plays a role in economic development throughout the city.

“Although located outside of downtown, having a municipally owned golf course can have a broad regional appeal,” he said. “A well-managed and maintained golf course has the potential to create economic opportunities that benefit both the surrounding area and downtown. High-quality recreational facilities can enhance the attractiveness of nearby neighborhoods, consequently indirectly boosting downtown property values and business interest.”

Willis said the course is for the city as a whole, not only those residents who like to hit the links.

“There are several benefits to having a municipally-owned golf course,” Willis said. “These courses help preserve green spaces and enhance the natural beauty of the area. Additionally, they can serve as community hubs by hosting local events and charity tournaments, often at a lower cost compared to private golf courses. Many municipal courses also provide youth programs and lessons without the need for a private club membership. In addition, the vision for this property is to redevelop existing space at or near the clubhouse to create additional community assets for use by residents.”

Funding for grants awarded to the DWCDC to support activities like the purchase of the club come from the city’s tax reserves. Willis noted previously that the city has not appropriated a large portion of tax revenue over the past several years. While much of those reserve funds have now been earmarked for infrastructure needs throughout the city, money was appropriated to the DWCDC earlier this year in anticipation of the purchase of the golf course.

The contract is a cash purchase.

A Phase 1 Environmental Assessment and an updated survey were completed during the due diligence process. The DWCDC will close on the course by Oct. 1.

A GOOD HANDICAP FOR WESTFIELD

Wood Wind Golf Course in Westfield was first developed in 1990 by father-son golf course architects Ron and Gary Kern. The course has seen significant improvements over the last few years, including the relocation, redesign and redevelopment of numerous holes which were updated as part of the sale and residential development of a portion of the original course.

Mayor Scott Willis said turning the site into a municipal course will have economic benefits for Westfield.

“It’s important to note that the course is generating revenue and will continue to do so in the coming years,” Willis said. “The city will reinvest any profits back into the course for improvements and additional community amenities. It’s important that we have a public golf course available for all residents and our school district teams.”

The golf course is operated by O’Neal Golf Management of Carmel, which will continue to manage the facility. A city liaison will oversee that contract.

Willis said the city does not anticipate any rate changes in the foreseeable future and passes will continue to be honored.

“The regular golfer coming into play a round will not know the difference,” he said.

Learn more about the golf course at woodwindgolf.com.