Senior community breaks ground in Westfield

Construction has begun on a 147-unit senior community on Dartown Road in Westfield’s Wheeler Landing subdivision.

Traditions of Westfield will offer multiple living options and levels of care to allow residents to age-in-place, including independent living, assisted living and a secured memory care component for residents with Alzheimer’s or other forms of age-associated memory impairment.

The 20-acre site will include walking paths, multiple water features and expansion opportunities for the campus.

Leo Brown Group of Indianapolis will run day-to-day operations via its management company affiliate, Traditions Management. Amenities will include a 24-hour nursing staff, emergency response systems, scheduled transportation to doctor appointments and shopping, organized trips and off-site activities, restaurant-style and casual dining, an outdoor rooftop lounge, fitness center, salon, library, chapel, outdoor gathering areas and recreational activities and events.

The community is expected to support 80 full-time jobs.

Leo Brown Group representatives said the project is estimated for completion in spring 2026.