Operation School Bell to celebrate 40 years of supporting students

To celebrate 40 years of helping students, the Assistance League of Indianapolis is inviting the public to a special behind-the-scenes event featuring its Operation School Bell program on Oct. 1.

Operation School Bell provides new clothes to students in need in kindergarten through fifth grade. It was the first program launched by ALI, which draws a large percentage of its membership from Carmel, and it is estimated to have saved families more than $3 million since 1984.

“At the beginning of the school year, the parents are having to buy (school) supplies and everything else, and this just takes a burden off of the parents,” said Julie Yates, a 12-year volunteer and retired Wayne Township middle school special education teacher. “We get the sizes from the school social workers, who get them from the parents, and we pack bags.”

Each student is provided with the same items.

“In each duffel bag, kids get a winter coat, a hat and a set of gloves, six pairs of socks, six pairs of underwear, either two pants or one pants and a skort or jumper, two shirts and a toothbrush,” Yates said.

OSB provides clothing to students in Indianapolis Public Schools and Lawrence, Pike, Warren, Washington and Wayne township schools.

“We did a study that showed that the children that received this new clothing reported being bullied less and their school attendance went up,” Yates said.

ALI operates completely with volunteers, with about 180 working with the program. Anyone interested in learning more about the program and how to get involved is encouraged to attend. There is no cost and registration is not required.

“People don’t even realize that we exist, and we really have contributed to the Indianapolis community for a while,” Yates said. “You know that getting these clothes really means a lot to these kids.”

From 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 1, program supporters and community members can enjoy light snacks and a tour of the Northbrook facility, which houses the program, at 1433 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. Tours will be at 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. OSB chair Candi Harcourt and other volunteers will be on hand to walk attendees through how a bag of clothing is packed and answer questions.

ALI President Carol Valentine will welcome attendees. Additional speakers include Principal Kevin McMahan from IPS 109, Jonathan Jennings elementary school, and State Sen. Fady Qaddoura.

For more information about Operation School Bell and the Assistance League of Indianapolis, visit alindy.org.