Opinion: The future is in good hands

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

I have often said that when it comes to civility, “Our children are watching and paying attention to how we treat each other.”

But maybe it should be the other way around. I recently attended a meeting of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council and found local high school students eagerly promoting and practicing civility, especially during their most recent election of officers.

Senior Salema Sher ran as a first-time candidate for a vice president position. Unfortunately, she was unsuccessful, but I was captivated by her perspective.

“This is my fourth year on council, and I have seen many elections where when it is over, winners and losers are shaking hands and congratulating each other,” Sher said. “Of course, I didn’t feel great, but realizing Ellen Rozmaryn is very capable and will do a great job helped me deal with the loss.”

Nora Mariano, a senior, knows what it feels like to be on the losing side, but it did not deter her from running again and this time, winning. She credits a sense of civility for making it easier to try again.

“I ran against my friend, Aidan Hartman, and even after I beat him, that same day he gave me a ride home as if nothing was different,” Mariano said. “Now we are co-managers of bike parking at the Carmel Farmers Market and still good friends. Civility is the norm at CMYC.”

The examples set by these young leaders show us all the promise of civility. We are in good hands.