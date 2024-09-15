Hamilton East Public Library considers building a new branch

Hamilton East Public Library is in the early stages of planning a new library branch on Fishers’ east side and is surveying residents about those plans.

A Sept. 2 social media post from HEPL promoting the survey stated, “We’re building a new library branch! Help us prepare for the future by completing a brief feasibility study community survey. Your answers will be used to further understand the needs of our community for both services and library location.”

The link takes library users to a survey titled “HEPL Olio Road Location.” The survey asks what services patrons currently use; what services they would like added or expanded; and optional demographic information.

Although HEPL’s social media post stated that the new branch will be built, plans apparently aren’t set in stone. In response to a request for more information, HEPL Director of Marketing and Communications Kelsey Sweet said the library has started a feasibility study and the community survey is part of that effort.

“The goal of the survey is to identify the needs of our growing community and how HEPL can make adjustments to their services and future plans to better serve the community,” Sweet stated in an email. “This could result in additional programming opportunities, collaboration with other like-minded public entities, additional deployment of the library outreach vehicle, remote-holds lockers at locations throughout the community, or an additional branch location.”

HEPL currently operates two branches — one in downtown Fishers at 5 Municipal Dr. and another in Noblesville at 1 Library Plaza.

To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/HEPL2024.