Hoosier Village to host flea market

Hoosier Village in Zionsville will host a fall and holiday flea market from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept 21.

The flea market takes place on the Hoosier Village campus. Visitors can enter the gatehouse on Zionsville Road and follow the signs.

Flea market goods for sale include furniture, household items, office equipment and supplies, linens and several other items and estate treasures.

Flea market purchases must be made by cash or check. Learn more about Hoosier Village at hoosiervillage.com.