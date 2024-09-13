Carmel Housing Task Force issues final report, 13 recommendations 

After months of gathering feedback and information from experts and residents, the Carmel Housing Task Force released its final report and presented 13 recommendations at its Sept. 12 meeting at Carmel City Hall.

Some of the recommendations are aimed at helping the city create more “missing middle” housing, which are smaller for-purchase homes often sought by seniors looking to downsize and first-time homebuyers.

One recommendation is to adopt a development strategy for new apartment construction, as the number of apartments in Carmel was “one of the most mentioned topics throughout this effort,” according to Adrienne Keeling, City of Carmel planning administrator. While presenting the report at the meeting, she said apartments “have a place in the market” in Carmel but that city planners will aim to be more strategic when considering them.

“We want to make sure we have the right mix of housing and no one aspect of housing is overbuilt,” Keeling said. “So, we want to develop a clear and mindful approach to the amount location and design of future multifamily housing. This strategy will emphasize that new apartment buildings should serve primarily to complement a mixed-use project whenever possible, and we should further discourage financial incentives offered for development of single-use apartment projects.”

Another recommendation is to “continue to the Carmel Housing Task Force effort” by forming a permanent Carmel Housing Commission to advise the mayor. Task force chair Christine Zoccola, who is also a member of the Carmel Plan Commission, said this step will help the city continue to address housing issues as needs and circumstances change.

“Today, we’re talking a lot about missing middle housing, but tomorrow, it might be something else,” she said. “With all these recommendations – developing a vision, having a housing commission, looking at our zoning, thinking proactively – we’ll be in a much better position to continue to evolve and continue to be the great city that we have always been and will always be.”

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam launched the task force earlier this year after hearing from many residents during her 2023 political campaign who shared concerns about housing options and affordability in the city. She will review the group’s findings and consider how they may be implemented in the city, and she wants to continue gathering feedback on housing issues from Carmel residents.

“I hope and pray as we move forward with the Carmel Housing Commission – which I fully support – that our residents will continue to be along for that ride,” she said. “Their voice is absolutely everything.”

Learn more about the Carmel Housing Task Force and view the final report at carmel.in.gov/government/ departments-services/ community-services/housing- task-force.