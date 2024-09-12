New IU Health clinic opens in McCordsville

IU Health physicians and administrators, along with officials from the Town of McCordsville, gathered Sept. 4 to celebrate the opening of a new IU Health primary care clinic at the McCord Square development, close to Lawrence and Fishers.

The clinic, 5986 Main St., is part of the health care provider’s ongoing $300 million “Fishers Community Impact” project, which includes expansion of IU Health Saxony hospital.

“As we looked at community growth rates, new commercial and housing developments and patient origin, we knew that McCordsville would be the next best place for us to plant IU Health care close to home,” said Soula Banich, regional vice president and chief operating officer of IU Health’s Indianapolis Suburban Region. “What we’re opening here — an extension of IU Health primary and specialty care — will be supported by the expanded scope of services provided at IU Health Saxony, soon to be IU Health Fishers by the end of 2025.”

Dr. Jatin Rana, one of the McCordsville clinic physicians, told the group gathered for the Sept. 4 ribbon cutting that he’s happy to join a clinic in his own neighborhood.

“My home is minutes away from the office,” he said. “Many of our providers and office team members are local to the area. We all agree there’s something really special about providing care in our home community. We’ve had the opportunity to care for several patients already — our office officially opened yesterday. I’ve seen some familiar faces of patients walking through the hallway with their eyes wide open, smiles on their faces — and that’s really nice to see.”

The new clinic has 25 exam rooms and three procedure rooms for physicians, advanced primary care providers and a cardiologist to see patients. According to IU Health, OB/GYN providers will join the clinic’s team later this fall.

Greg Brewer is the McCordsville Town Council president. He said the clinic’s site was empty a year ago. Now, he said, it’s a cornerstone for the city’s McCord Square development, a private-public partnership that will offer a mix of residential, commercial and municipal structures.

“Having such a large network of health providers now have a foothold in McCordsville and providing our residents top-quality health care and a place to go when they need it is just a true testament to the leadership of IU Health saying we need to be a part of this community,” he said. “We’re extremely excited to have you guys here. So, with that — with the small, minute powers that are vested to me, I do want to officially welcome IU Health to the Town of McCordsville.”

McCordsville also is home to the relatively new Hancock Health Wellness Center, which is a few blocks away from the new IU Health clinic, on the other side of Pendleton Pike.

For more about IU Health, visit iuhealth.org.